Somali Week festival held in Twin Cities

Somali Week is an event hosted by Rising Impact, a non-profit that focuses on supporting Somali youth. The week includes events that focus on learning, exploring and celebrating Somali culture.

The week also is a way to celebrate Somali Independence Day, which is on July 1. Somali Independence Day marks the unification of the Trust Territory of Somaliland and the State of Somaliland into the Somali Republic.

Somali Week kicked off with a soccer game Monday in St. Paul.

There will be town hall meeting on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Another town hall meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Friday at Courtyard Minneapolis Downtown. The meetings will bring together leaders and community members to discuss the future of Somalia.

The Somali Independence Day Festival will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at West Lake Street between Blaisdell and Stevens avenues in Minneapolis. The festival will have live performances, cultural showcases, Somali food, activities and a chance to learn about Somali history. Admission is free.

Musical artists Suldaan Seeraar, Kien Jaamac and Jirday will be performing at 8 p.m. on June 30 in the Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis. The SomaliFest concert tickets will start at $50. VIP and booth options will be available for purchase.

For more information go to somaliweek.org.

