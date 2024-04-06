Soluna Sage Wellness and Yoga Studio kicks off grand opening celebration; classes now open

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Yoga enthusiasts unrolled their mats for the first time at Soluna Sage Wellness and Yoga Studio, followed by a weekend-long grand opening celebration, according to a release from co-owner Ally McElroy.

Soluna Sage will offer yoga and meditation classes through a combination of in-person and asynchronous classes, the release said.

Ally and Andrew McElroy own Soluna Sage Wellness and Yoga Studio. The McElroys believe there is power in human connection and warmly invite the community to share the experience.

The grand opening celebration kicked off Friday, where News Channel 11 spoke with the McElroys.

“We are right next to the new Johnson City Visitor Center. They’re building that Greenway that’s going to go all the way to ETSU. So, there is definitely a strong aspect for why we wanted a location in this area. So we’re excited to kind of bridge the gap between downtown and ETSU’s campus,” Ally McElroy told News Channel 11.

“After years of dreaming, practicing, and traveling, we’re beyond thrilled to bring Soluna Sage to life in a historic building in Johnson City. Our aim is simple: to create a space where everyone feels welcome, supported, and inspired to explore their own wellness journey,” she said.

The studio will continue its weekend celebration on Saturday and Sunday. An itinerary for both days is below, provided by the release:

SATURDAY

8-11 a.m . – Kickstart your day with a run club led by Andrew OR a free Yoga Sculpt class with Ally. Bring your own mat.

9:15 a.m. – Enjoy pastries and coffee from local vendors after your run or yoga class.

10 a.m. – Join Ally for a free yin class featuring music by Madi Foster. Bring your own mat.

SUNDAY

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Bring a buddy and unwind with a free Sunday Reset slow-flow vinyasa practice led by Ally. Bring your own mat.

Registration for yoga classes is encouraged. To register, click here.

Ally McElroy says her idea started online, where her classes spent three years attracting viewers. From there, a gas station-turned-yoga studio in California inspired her to create a physical location for her classes to flourish.

“We started dreaming and came up with Soluna Sage Wellness and Yoga Studio, a unique Online and In-Person model that would bring local Yoga offerings no matter where you are practicing in the world,” said Ally McElroy. “One lesson we learned during COVID is how no matter where you live for work or travel, so many people yearn for the small hometown vibe that living in a city like Johnson City can provide.”

For more information, visit Welcome to Soluna Sage.

