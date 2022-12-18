Rare holiday deal: This Solo Stove is 43% off, today only

We'd send smoke signals to alert everyone to this sale, but this fire pit is smokeless, so this will have to do: Amazon has majorly marked down one of Solo Stove's mega-popular fire pits — you can save up to 43% — but only 'til midnight!

Score this take-it-with-you Ranger Solo Stove right now for $200 (was $350). It weighs just 16.5 pounds, which makes it a great choice for camping trips, beach hangs or any outdoor activity, and has a double-walled design to improve airflow. Gift? This one will arrive before Christmas!

"Better than I had hoped for in a mobile fire pit," shared a rave reviewer. "The ventilation holes are super efficient, and you will burn far less and small wood pieces. It is warm and safer on the ground you place it on. We have it on our deck at the moment, and with the stand, it just does not get hot on the bottom. It is super easy to clean; the tote bag is rugged and sturdy. All around, thumbs up on the Solo Ranger."

If you prefer pizza over marshmallows for your outdoor dining experience, this little contraption might be more your speed. Just right for the back yard or campsite, this pizza oven has both a wood burning assembly and a gas burner, so you can choose between wood-fired flavor or the convenience of propane-fueled flames.

"I have had this for two days and cannot say enough about how easy and fun it is to use," shared a rave reviewer. "I went with the standard wood fired version rather than the propane. Just get a good fire burning in the back tray using cigar size chunks of wood, let the pizza stone heat up a lot, and you are ready to go. The results were outstanding with many friends saying it was the best pizza they had."

Check out some of the other accessories from the sale below.

Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger Heat Deflector, with 3 Detachable Legs $97 $130 Save $33 Amazon

Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger Shield Stainless Steel Fire Pit Spark Protector $82 $140 Save $58 Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered. Find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. And on AOL, you'll find gift ideas for the whole family — from your adult children to grandkids.