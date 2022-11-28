We spotted a Solo Stove firepit for $360 off — and more Cyber Monday deals

We'd send smoke signals to alert everyone to this sale, but these firepits are smokeless, so this will have to do: For Cyber Monday, Solo Stove has majorly marked down its megapopular firepits (and all the fix'ins). So before you head out to celebrate, have a look. This sale ends tonight!

Right now, Solo Stove's sleek, stainless steel firepits are going for as low as $70. All sizes are lightweight yet durable and the biggest one is a whopping $360 off!

Accessories are on sale too. Deck out these pits with custom cooking accessories — and even outfit them for use on a wood deck with an add-on stand and shield. Nab one of the models below on sale while you can, and you'll never have to walk away from a bonfire smelling like ashes again.

This Solo Stove sale is red hot! Get firepits for up to $350 off for Cyber Monday! (Photo: Solo Stove)

Get the portable Ranger for $120 off

Score this take-it-with-you Ranger Solo Stove right now for $180 (was $300). It weighs just 15 pounds, which makes it a great choice for camping, beach hangs or anywhere, and has a double-walled design to improve airflow.

"We love our Ranger stove for campouts and for family gatherings on the porch," writes a fan. "This one puts one a beautiful flame and nice heat so it is probably all you need."

Save $175 on the mid-sized Bonfire

Solo Stove Bonefire Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0 $225 $400 Save $175 This is a fire pit built for the backyard and beyond. Easily light up smokeless fires anywhere life takes you! $225 at Solo Stove

While all three of these pits have earned an amazing 4.9 star overall rating, the Bonfire is Solo Stove's most popular size with nearly 18,000 flawless reviews.

"It is AMAZING!" writes a five-star fan. "I have been playing in the outdoors for over 30 years...I have made countless fires. The Bonfire is the easiest lit, most evenly burned, hot and smokeless fire I have ever made. I didn’t have to turn a log or blow on it one time. I could not recommend this enough to anyone who wants a great firepit!!"

Get $350 off this giant

Solo Stove Yukon Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0 $400 $750 Save $350 Gather round this big beauty and make memories for years to come with the fire pit built to last. $400 at Solo Stove

The biggest savings come with the biggest Solo Stove: The 27-inch diameter Yukon is $350 off today! It'll be the centerpiece (and the conversation piece) of your patio for years to come.

"Best stove ever!" writes a fan. "We love it. Shipped in two days, set-up was easy, and add the fire starters and it blazes in minutes. Will never go back to traditional firepit."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

