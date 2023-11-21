Solo Stove Black Friday deals get you smokeless firepits for up to $100 off

This Solo Stove sale is red hot! Get firepits for up to $100 off for Black FIREday. (Solo Stove)

We'd send smoke signals to alert everyone to this sale, but these firepits are smokeless, so this will have to do: For Black FIREday (get it?), Solo Stove has majorly marked down its megapopular firepits (and all the fixin's). Any of these would make an excellent holiday gift for your most outdoorsy loved ones (or those who want to be).

Right now, Solo Stove's sleek, stainless steel firepits are going for as low as $80 ahead of Black Friday. All sizes are lightweight yet durable and the biggest one is a whopping $100 off! Accessories are on sale too. Deck out these pits with custom cooking accessories — and even outfit them for use on a wood deck with an add-on stand and shield. Nab one of the models below on sale while you can, and you'll never have to walk away from a bonfire smelling like you rolled around in ashes again.

Solo Stove Yukon Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0 $400 $500 Save $100 Gather 'round this big beauty and make memories for years to come with the fire pit built to last. The biggest savings come with the biggest Solo Stove: The 27-inch diameter Yukon is $100 off! It'll be the centerpiece (and the conversation piece) of your patio for years to come. "Best stove ever!" wrote a fan. "We love it. Shipped in two days, the set-up was easy, and add the fire starters and it blazes in minutes. Will never go back to the traditional firepit." $400 at Solo Stove

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit 2.0 $200 $230 Save $30 Get fires started fast and easy with this little one. Score this take-it-with-you Ranger Solo Stove right now for $200 (was $230). It weighs just 15 pounds, which makes it a great choice for camping trips, beach hangs or any outdoor activity, and has a double-walled design to improve airflow. "We love our Ranger stove for campouts and for family gatherings on the porch," wrote a fan. "This one puts one a beautiful flame and nice heat so it is probably all you need." $200 at Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0 $225 $300 Save $75 This is a fire pit built for the backyard and beyond. Easily light up smokeless fires anywhere life takes you! While all three of these pits have earned an amazing 4.9-star overall rating, the Bonfire is Solo Stove's most popular size with over 22,000 flawless reviews. "It is AMAZING!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I have been playing in the outdoors for over 30 years...I have made countless fires. The Bonfire is the easiest-lit, most evenly burned, hot and smokeless fire I have ever made. I didn’t have to turn a log or blow on it one time. I could not recommend this enough to anyone who wants a great firepit!!" $225 at Solo Stove

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit $70 $90 Save $20 Short on space? The Solo Stove Mesa fits on a tabletop and weighs just 1.4 pounds, making it simple to transport. If you prefer small flames for your outdoor dining experience, this little contraption might be more your speed. Perfect for fires on the go, this tabletop pit is just 1.4 pounds! It even comes with a travel bag, making it simple to take along on camping trips. "Perfect fit," wrote a five-star fan. "Just the right size to enjoy on the deck on these chilly fall nights, and just as easy to pack up to bring on a hike or for a romantic night on the beach - we love it!" $70 at Solo Stove

