Suffering from plantar fasciitis? These podiatrist-approved ‘miracle’ slippers are over 40% off

Ouch! If the simple act of walking makes you wince with pain, then you’re no stranger to plantar fasciitis. It's caused by an inflammation of a band of tissue on the bottom of the foot that helps support the arch, podiatrist Jane Anderson, DPM tells Yahoo Life. “It often becomes painful with the first steps in the morning, or first steps after resting.” If that sounds familiar, what you need is a house shoe with good arch support and a slight heel lift — enter these orthopedic Fuzzy House Slippers from Sollbeam, now marked down to $32 from $60 — that's 47% off!

Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers are almost too cute to be orthopedic shoes, but that’s exactly what they are. Beneath their luxurious faux fur — which comes in fun tie dye and leopard prints as well as seven bold solids — is a deep, shock-absorbing heel cup, providing the exact kind of relief your plantar fasciitis is calling out for. The slippers’ contoured footbed evenly distributes your weight, too, so your foot lands properly — pretty much doing the job of an orthotic. Their thick rubber sole curves into a slight heel, giving you that all-important arch support.

One fan called them “miracle shoes,” adding, “The arches on these shoes are so high and solid nothing hurts anymore.... You have to buy these if you want prolonged relief for anything that has to do with your feet, knees or back! And I've been searching for over a decade.”

It would be arch of us to suggest that their orthopedic support is the sole reason to buy these. But we're no heels — turns out they're cute too! (Photo: Amazon)

Comfort this superior comes at a price — these pain-relieving slippers are usually $60 a pair. But Amazon has slashed the price of Sollbeams by 47%, so you save a whopping $28 right now for the gift of being able to walk with ease.

“We have seen an increase in plantar fasciitis...as many people are working from home and not wearing shoes,” says Dr. Anderson. So even if you’re not trying to sidestep existing heel or arch pain, Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers are an excellent preemptive investment in your foot health. If you’re giving your workspace an ergonomic makeover, you might as well fine tune things right down to your toes.

Dr. Anderson emphasizes the importance of a slipper you can slide on and off easily, too, and customers say these Sollbeams rise to the challenge. “I'm under doctor's orders to have arch support at all times, so there is no recurrence of my plantar fasciitis, and these have worked great. I slide them on as soon as I enter the house, and I can feel the firm arch support, while the slippers remain very comfy and cozy,” one reviewer reported.

They may be house slippers, but some shoppers are even wearing the Sollbeams when they’re out and about. “I have horrible plantar fasciitis and my feet always kill me. I wore these slippers Christmas shopping at the outlets and my feet did NOT hurt at all!,” wrote one of 14,000 five-star reviewers. “I wanted to really test them out to see how good they were, and they passed the test!”

Another said, "I've also paid for some of the more expensive slippers like Vionic. These are not only more comfortable but they hold up. I have washed them twice since I ordered these and I find myself preferring these to the others I own."

Score these cozy, chic and ultra-supportive slippers on sale today and kiss foot pain goodbye — it’s doctor’s orders!

