Solihull theatre extends closure over dangerous concrete

The council said remedial works were necessary to the auditorium and stage roof

A pantomime has been relocated after the theatre due to stage it extended a closure due collapse-prone concrete.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was found in the auditorium of The Core Theatre, Solihull last month, with shows originally rescheduled up to the end of the November.

Now Solihull Council has confirmed its festive performances of Jack and the Beanstalk have also been moved.

The panto will be performed at Artrix Arts Centre in Bromsgrove instead.

Solihull council said, following updated engineering guidance, it decided remedial works were needed to the Core's auditorium and stage roof.

The auditorium will remain closed while the work takes place, with the timescale for its reopening unknown.

"We understand that this is incredibly disappointing, but safety is our primary concern," a spokesperson said.

Raac is a lightweight form of concrete which has an aerated or bubbly structure.

It is less durable and has a shorter lifespan than traditional concrete and recent tests have raised fears over its reliability.

Refunds offered

Chairman of the Artrix Holding Trust Anita Dale confirmed the venue would be used for "a number of forthcoming performances".

"The finer details around the arrangements are still being finalised," she added.

The Artrix theatre venue has been shut since the Covid pandemic, when it was used as a vaccination centre.

The council said existing bookings would automatically transfer, but refunds could be given for anyone not wishing to travel.

The rest of the Core building, including cafe, library and gallery, remained open as usual, the local authority added.

Other performances due to take place in the auditorium are being moved to other spaces within the building or alternative venues, the council confirmed, with ticket holders contacted by the theatre's box office.

The pantomime opens in Bromsgrove on 15 December.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk