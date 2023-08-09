Why you can trust us
"Magical at night': These color-changing solar lights are down to $20

Summer is in full swing — i.e., patio-party season — and you'll want to have the right lighting to keep your yard glowing while huddled by the fire pit or enjoying cocktails. That's where the Tonulax Solar Garden Lights come in. They're an easy — and artful— way to brighten up your outdoor space. Plus, they're on sale for just $20 for a pack of two (down from $31). That's nearly 40% off and a small price to pay for your very own light display!

Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, Pack of 2

These innovative bulbs can be used to light up the garden, pathway, patio and beyond. What a bright idea!

The Tonulax Solar Garden Lights are truly mesmerizing — each stem blooms with six decorative bulbs that alternate between seven different colors, from vibrant fuchsia to cool blue. Propped by flexible iron stems that gently dance and sway to the rhythm of the wind, the solar lights are not only eye-catching but also energy-efficient thanks to an auto on/off switch. High five for saving money on your electricity bills!

Backed by more than 1,000 perfect five-star reviews, the Tonulax Solar Garden Lights are weather-resistant, too — they're made of super durable plastic and have a sealed battery case. They can withstand anything that Mother Nature throws your way including rain and snow.

They're the perfect backdrop for evening swims and entertaining — just secure them firmly in the dirt, sit back and enjoy the views!

Tonulax Solar Starburst Lights
These lights practically dance in the dark. Now that's what we call illuminating. (Photo: Amazon)

Customers can't stop raving about the light's intuitive setup and ease of use. “Colorful, fun and easy to install,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “... The lights shined brightly on the very first night after only a half day in the sun. I may have to get more.”

Added another shopper: "So pretty. I love how bright and colorful these lights are. And 'installation' was as easy as sticking the post into the ground. It doesn't get much better than that!"

Others were wowed by how beautiful the lights looked outside their home. “Magical at night," said one fan. “... When there is a slight breeze, they sway — perfect just to sit and watch them.

"Really pretty lights!" exclaimed a a second. "... [They] make me smile when I see them on my deck! If you like colorful lights, then you will really like these."

Your neighbors and summer shindig guests will be blown away by the lights, too. "They look really cute in large plants. I throw them on for nights when we have company in addition to our normal lights," a solar light devotee said. "So far lots of compliments." This fan agrees: "I am so glad I ordered these lights. They are bright and colorful. When the wind is blowing they are so whimsical. I have received many compliments from my family and neighbors on my lights!"

Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, Pack of 4

Want to add more lights to your outdoor areas? Grab a pack of four for just $38. 

