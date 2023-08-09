"Magical at night': These color-changing solar lights are down to $20

Summer is in full swing — i.e., patio-party season — and you'll want to have the right lighting to keep your yard glowing while huddled by the fire pit or enjoying cocktails. That's where the Tonulax Solar Garden Lights come in. They're an easy — and artful— way to brighten up your outdoor space. Plus, they're on sale for just $20 for a pack of two (down from $31). That's nearly 40% off and a small price to pay for your very own light display!

The Tonulax Solar Garden Lights are truly mesmerizing — each stem blooms with six decorative bulbs that alternate between seven different colors, from vibrant fuchsia to cool blue. Propped by flexible iron stems that gently dance and sway to the rhythm of the wind, the solar lights are not only eye-catching but also energy-efficient thanks to an auto on/off switch. High five for saving money on your electricity bills!

Backed by more than 1,000 perfect five-star reviews, the Tonulax Solar Garden Lights are weather-resistant, too — they're made of super durable plastic and have a sealed battery case. They can withstand anything that Mother Nature throws your way including rain and snow.

They're the perfect backdrop for evening swims and entertaining — just secure them firmly in the dirt, sit back and enjoy the views!

These lights practically dance in the dark. Now that's what we call illuminating. (Photo: Amazon)

Customers can't stop raving about the light's intuitive setup and ease of use. “Colorful, fun and easy to install,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “... The lights shined brightly on the very first night after only a half day in the sun. I may have to get more.”

Added another shopper: "So pretty. I love how bright and colorful these lights are. And 'installation' was as easy as sticking the post into the ground. It doesn't get much better than that!"

Others were wowed by how beautiful the lights looked outside their home. “Magical at night," said one fan. “... When there is a slight breeze, they sway — perfect just to sit and watch them.

"Really pretty lights!" exclaimed a a second. "... [They] make me smile when I see them on my deck! If you like colorful lights, then you will really like these."

Your neighbors and summer shindig guests will be blown away by the lights, too. "They look really cute in large plants. I throw them on for nights when we have company in addition to our normal lights," a solar light devotee said. "So far lots of compliments." This fan agrees: "I am so glad I ordered these lights. They are bright and colorful. When the wind is blowing they are so whimsical. I have received many compliments from my family and neighbors on my lights!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Hotor Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $8 $18 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kinder Fluff Car Window Shade (4-Pack) $15 $26 Save $11 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $13 $50 Save $37 See at Amazon

Avapow 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter $115 $200 Save $85 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $350 Save $260 See at Amazon

Shark Pet Canister Vacuum $130 $400 Save $270 See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $369 $470 Save $101 See at Amazon

Hoover WindTunnel Upright Vacuum $110 $140 Save $30 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $600 Save $490 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set With Block $139 $345 Save $206 See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Pasta Strainer $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Ninja Mini Air Fryer $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Calmbee Plastic Wrap Dispenser and Bag Organizer $40 $50 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $28 $65 Save $37 See at Amazon

Home

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $30 $42 Save $12 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows $26 $100 Save $74 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags $20 $33 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 See at Amazon

Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner $320 $339 Save $19 See at Amazon

ToLife Air Purifier $35 $66 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory-Foam Pillows $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $7 $12 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon