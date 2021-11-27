Exclusive code! This 'fascinating' foot mask is still just $12 for Black Friday — save nearly 50 percent!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Give those rough post-summer feet a baby soft treat. (Photo: Amazon)

Dry, flakey toes? Scaly heels? Calluses on the balls of your feet? We all have them, especially after a summer in sandals and bare feet. I've inherited my particularly dry feet from my mother, whose feet I've dubbed "the crusties."

No need to worry about unattractive feet any longer. Amazon's top-selling Soft Touch exfoliating foot peels are just $12 with the exclusive discount code 05YAHOOST. Happy day after Black Friday!

Soft Touch has won the hearts (tootsies?) of more than 10,500 five-star shoppers. Read on to see why.

This shopper was compelled to take care of her mom's "crusties" as well: "I bought this for my mom and I, but mostly for my mom... I was very confident it was going to work but she thought I wasted my money. But it was the opposite... She is definitely in love and she wants me to buy extras for the future!"

Make sure to check out the videos: Watching the skin sloughing off like a snake in the wild will be the schadenfreude your twisted mind craves. For $12 with this special code, you can get that satisfying just-shed-your-exoskeleton feeling too — twice! That's right, this kit includes two pairs, so you can shed that layer and then do it again when those baby-soft feet toughen up from all the wear and tear you put them through.

Things you can feel good about:

The dermatologist-tested ingredients, including aloe, hydrating antimicrobial glycerol, and natural acids will set your mind at ease. And they're cruelty-free, too.

American family-owned and operated, Soft Touch was designed by a licensed skin care professional.

Story continues

No more tickly or painful scraping at the salon — just wrap em' and let them do the work.

The booties fit up to size 11 men's feet, so the whole family can be baby soft!

Available in original, peppermint and tea tree scents.

Just slip these on, wait a few days, and reveal brand new, crust-free feet. (Photo: Amazon)

They take a few days to kick in — in about a week or two the shedding will begin and your feet will be reborn. This reviewer shared: "...My feet were quite dry and rough after a summer of wearing sandals, so I was really looking forward to having soft feet again. It took about six days to begin peeling and about three weeks for the peeling to completely stop. My feet were soft and the dryness was gone! I'm really impressed by the results and can't wait to do the foot peel again!"

This happy customer says it all: "...I have war-torn feet and had developed deep calluses over the years by traveling and walking everywhere. I've tried everything — sandpaper, pumice, the "cheese" grater, and other softening products. Nothing touched the calluses on my heels or on the sides of my feet... I used this [peel] and started seeing peeling about six days in...Many layers of skin came off my calluses with no pain and not much fuss."

This shopper saw results right away. "Wowza my feet already feel dry and tight, with dead skin more evident. I am so excited to see more since day 1 is already fascinating."

This reviewer gives a good tip: "I work retail, so I'm always on my feet and I wanted to take care of myself a little...The peeling is obviously a bit gross and gets more disgusting as you go (I'm on day three of peeling), but as I'm trying to clean my feet up, I've felt how soft and smooth they're getting. It's worth it! Absolutely wear socks everywhere! Do not use this if you're going to wear open-toed shoes in the near future."

Time to get ahead of that winter dryness!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

