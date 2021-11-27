Exclusive code! This 'fascinating' foot mask is still just $12 for Black Friday — save nearly 50 percent!
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Dry, flakey toes? Scaly heels? Calluses on the balls of your feet? We all have them, especially after a summer in sandals and bare feet. I've inherited my particularly dry feet from my mother, whose feet I've dubbed "the crusties."
No need to worry about unattractive feet any longer. Amazon's top-selling Soft Touch exfoliating foot peels are just $12 with the exclusive discount code 05YAHOOST. Happy day after Black Friday!
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Soft Touch has won the hearts (tootsies?) of more than 10,500 five-star shoppers. Read on to see why.
This shopper was compelled to take care of her mom's "crusties" as well: "I bought this for my mom and I, but mostly for my mom... I was very confident it was going to work but she thought I wasted my money. But it was the opposite... She is definitely in love and she wants me to buy extras for the future!"
Make sure to check out the videos: Watching the skin sloughing off like a snake in the wild will be the schadenfreude your twisted mind craves. For $12 with this special code, you can get that satisfying just-shed-your-exoskeleton feeling too — twice! That's right, this kit includes two pairs, so you can shed that layer and then do it again when those baby-soft feet toughen up from all the wear and tear you put them through.
Things you can feel good about:
The dermatologist-tested ingredients, including aloe, hydrating antimicrobial glycerol, and natural acids will set your mind at ease. And they're cruelty-free, too.
American family-owned and operated, Soft Touch was designed by a licensed skin care professional.
No more tickly or painful scraping at the salon — just wrap em' and let them do the work.
The booties fit up to size 11 men's feet, so the whole family can be baby soft!
Available in original, peppermint and tea tree scents.
They take a few days to kick in — in about a week or two the shedding will begin and your feet will be reborn. This reviewer shared: "...My feet were quite dry and rough after a summer of wearing sandals, so I was really looking forward to having soft feet again. It took about six days to begin peeling and about three weeks for the peeling to completely stop. My feet were soft and the dryness was gone! I'm really impressed by the results and can't wait to do the foot peel again!"
This happy customer says it all: "...I have war-torn feet and had developed deep calluses over the years by traveling and walking everywhere. I've tried everything — sandpaper, pumice, the "cheese" grater, and other softening products. Nothing touched the calluses on my heels or on the sides of my feet... I used this [peel] and started seeing peeling about six days in...Many layers of skin came off my calluses with no pain and not much fuss."
This shopper saw results right away. "Wowza my feet already feel dry and tight, with dead skin more evident. I am so excited to see more since day 1 is already fascinating."
This reviewer gives a good tip: "I work retail, so I'm always on my feet and I wanted to take care of myself a little...The peeling is obviously a bit gross and gets more disgusting as you go (I'm on day three of peeling), but as I'm trying to clean my feet up, I've felt how soft and smooth they're getting. It's worth it! Absolutely wear socks everywhere! Do not use this if you're going to wear open-toed shoes in the near future."
Time to get ahead of that winter dryness!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV, $300 (was $450), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $330 (was $470), amazon.com
Sony X90J 65-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,198 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,800), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $85 (was $105), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $115 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker, $113 (was $230), amazon.com
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $279), amazon.com
Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System (Pair), $88 (was $170), amazon.com
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N, $78 (was $180), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop, $459 (was $749), amazon.com
Nokia 8.3 5G Android 10 Unlocked Smartphone, $445 (was $700), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet, $499 (was $650), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus Unlocked, $150 (was $250), amazon.com
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB), $750 (was $799), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $90 with on-page coupon (was $123), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Xbox One Standard Edition [Digital Code], $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Hades (Xbox), $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $165 (was $230), amazon.com
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display, $79 (was $180), amazon.com
Echo (4th Gen), $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Bissell air320 Max Wifi Connected Smart Air Purifier, $263 (was $350), amazon.com
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $60 (was $110), amazon.com
CHIROGUN Percussion Massage Gun, $50 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
FITPULSE Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, $50 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
AZ2002 Vertex Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum, $549 (was $800), amazon.com
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $500 (was $700), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $425 (was $590), amazon.com
Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $160), amazon.com
Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $300 (was $480), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $175 (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
a.Jesdani Women's Button Down Cardigan Sweaters, starting at $24 (was $50), amazon.com
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses, $15 (was $25), amazon.com
Betsey Johnson Dark Shadows Skull Earrings, $24.50 (was $35), amazon.com
Lark & Ro Women's Short Sleeve Crew Neck Lace Mixed Dress, starting at $22 (was $49), amazon.com
Guess "Basic" Gold 7 Piece Mixed Bangle Bracelet, $13.50 (was $23), amazon.com
Lamincoa Womens Air Running Shoes, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $46 (was $70), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven With Loop Handles and Cast Iron Cover, $70 (was $95), amazon.com
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, $85 (was $130), amazon.com
Oster Blender Pro 1200, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Aroma Housewares 8-Cup, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, $199 (was $399), amazon.com
HENCKELS Statement Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $145 (was $345), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14 (was $24), amazon.com
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer, $19 (was $32), amazon.com
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $13 (was $19), amazon.com
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (was $40), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Herstyler Hair Repair Serum, $12 (was $16), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
BGment Blackout Curtains for Bedroom, $8 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Intelligent Design ID10-1817 Modern Trendy Casual All Season Bedding Set, starting at $55 (was $75), amazon.com
Madison Park Palisades 7 Piece Faux Suede King Comforter Set, $110 with on-page coupon (was $354), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Sheet Set, $35 (was $62), amazon.com
ZAMAT Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, $56 (was $65), amazon.com
Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $13 (was $30), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
PSA: Amazon is having a mega sale on best-selling KN95s, cloth face masks and more right now
Cult-fave Diane Gilman jeans are still on mega sale for Black Friday — grab a pair for $32
Black Friday means unbeatable TV deals — starting at (what?!) $100
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.