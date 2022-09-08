This foot peel mask is the best kind of gross — grab a two-pack on sale for $11

Dry, flaky toes? Scaly heels? Calluses on the balls of your feet? We all have them. I've inherited my particularly dry feet from my mother, whose feet I've dubbed "the crusties." But if you're looking to get those tootsies ready for winter hibernation, there's a solution. Amazon has a great deal on top-selling Soft Touch exfoliating foot peels — you'll get two pairs for just $11 right now. Soft Touch has won the hearts (toes?) of Amazon shoppers. Read on to see why.

Soft Touch Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask - Pack of 2 $11 $20 Save $9 $11 at Amazon TLC for toes: Slip on the booties like socks and relax for 60 minutes; in a few days dry skin will slough off to reveal brand new, crust-free feet.

This shopper was compelled to take care of her mom's "crusties" as well: "I bought this for my mom and I, but mostly for my mom... I was very confident it was going to work but she thought I wasted my money. But it was the opposite... She is definitely in love and she wants me to buy extras for the future!"

Make sure to check out the videos: Watching the skin sloughing off like a snake in the wild will be the schadenfreude your twisted mind craves. For $11, you can get that satisfying just-shed-your-exoskeleton feeling too — twice! That's right, this kit includes two pairs, so you can shed that layer and then do it again when those baby-soft feet toughen up from all the wear and tear you put them through.

Give those rough feet a baby soft treat. (Photo: Getty)

Things you can feel good about:

The dermatologist-tested ingredients, including aloe, hydrating antimicrobial glycerol, and natural acids will set your mind at ease. And they're cruelty-free, too.

American family-owned and operated, Soft Touch was designed by a licensed skincare professional.

No more tickly or painful scraping at the salon — just wrap em' and let this formula do the work.

The booties fit up to size 11 men's feet, so the whole family can be baby soft!

Just slip these on and get ready to meet your new feet. (Photo: Amazon)

They take a few days to kick in — in about a week or two the shedding will begin and your feet will be reborn. This reviewer shared: "Fantastic product! I found that it worked as well, if not better, than foot peels that cost much more, the only difference is that this seems to be more of a liquid than a gel. Please keep it in mind that all of these peels take several days to work their magic, so I recommend using them at least a week before sandal season. My hard-working retail feet are now baby soft and ready for my beach vacation, and I have a second set waiting in the wings when needed. I'll definitely purchase again!"

This happy customer says it all: "...I have war-torn feet and had developed deep calluses over the years by traveling and walking everywhere. I've tried everything — sandpaper, pumice, the 'cheese' grater, and other softening products. Nothing touched the calluses on my heels or on the sides of my feet... I used this [peel] and started seeing peeling about six days in...Many layers of skin came off my calluses with no pain and not much fuss."

This shopper saw results right away. "Wowza my feet already feel dry and tight, with dead skin more evident. I am so excited to see more since day one is already fascinating."

One put it simply: It even works better (not to mention is more affordable) than a certain brand name competitor — at least, according to this reviewer:

"Had my husband order this for me recently, and am so glad I did! I think this worked FAR better than Baby Foot, and is less expensive. Will definitely order this again!!"

And if you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

