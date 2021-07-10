Sofia Vergara celebrates her 48th birthday in paradise with a colorful swimsuit pic

Sofia Vergara celebrates her birthday.

This is 48.

Sofia Vergara celebrated her 48th birthday on July 10 by soaking up plenty of sun. The Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting a purple one-piece swimsuit, along with a bright yellow sash. She captioned the pic, “Bday day!! #casachipichipi.”

Of course, Vergara did more to celebrate her special occasion than just snap a photo. The actress is currently in her vacation home on the beach, which she calls Casa Chipi Chipi, along with family and friends. While Casa Chipi Chipi appears to be located in a tropical paradise only accessible by plane, the exact location of Vergara’s getaway has thus far been elusive to fans.

Earlier this week, the America’s Got Talent judge showed off all the fun she and her Casa Chipi Chipi crew was having on Instagram, which included swimming in crystal blue water and relaxing on a boat .

It wasn’t just Vergara’s birthday that the crew celebrated this year. She and husband Joe Manganiello also threw a party for their beloved chihuahua Bubbles, whose celebration — which came with cake! — was held just one day before Vergara’s.

Manganiello shared an Instagram photo of himself with Bubbles on his lap, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday to the best dog in the world.” Vergara shared a photo of Bubbles indulging in some pink birthday cake , writing, “It's Bubbles bday today!!!”

Sofia Vergara posted the cake made for her chihuahua Bubbles' birthday.

Of course, while Bubbles is certainly cute, it seems that the gang really showed up to ring in Vergara’s birthday — though, really, do you need any excuse to spend time in paradise?

