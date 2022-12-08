‘Comfortable and cozy’: Sofia Vergara's pullover will become your new wardrobe staple — and it's on sale for $17

Seeking the perfect winter sweater? This slouchy fleece pullover from Sofia Vergara's activewear line does it all. Warm, luxuriously soft and slightly oversized, it's perfect for layering on a casual winter day. It features double V-neck detailing for some added flair and pairs perfectly with Sofia's equally flattering jeans. And guess what? The Sofia Active Fleece Pullover is now on sale for just $17 at Walmart. What's not to love?

This slouchy fleece pullover from Sofia Vergara matches practically everything. It'll easily add style to your workout wardrobe in the cold winter months. Pair it with some jeans, heeled booties and dress it up with accessories to elevate the outfit for an easy brunch look. No matter where you wear it, we know you'll feel effortlessly chic and comfortable, too.

Beyond the versatile design, the quality is incredible for a sweater under $20. "I'm so impressed with the comfort level of this sweater! The material is absolutely fabulous, it's soft nice and cozy," one five-star reviewer on Walmart said. "It's a little big, but it works; I like my sweaters a little more spacious and not as tight-fitting. Overall, it's great!"

This stylish pullover from Sofia Vergara's activewear line is on sale for $17 at Walmart.

You can always size down if you want it a little more fitted, but we think the slightly oversized look is both comfy and flattering. The details are darling, too. "Love this flowy, cozy long sleeve! The sleeves have thumb holes to keep your hands a little warmer," another happy shopper said. "And the sides have cute slits to give it some style. Love the v-cut and loose fit!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

