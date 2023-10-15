Sofia Vergara Swears By This Vitamin C Serum for Bright, Glowing Skin at 51



Sofia Vergara recently prepped her skin with the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir.

The serum is packed with Vitamin C to brighten and even skin tone.

Reviewers rave that the top-rated product is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and wears great under makeup.

At 51, Sofia Vergara is as radiant as ever—whether she’s glammed up on the red carpet or posing in an Instagram selfie. So what’s the secret behind her always youthful-looking skin? Turns out, the America’s Got Talent judge uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir to keep skin bright and glowing.

Recently, Vergara attended the 2023 Albie Awards, an event hosted by George and Amal Clooney, to honor courageous defenders of justice around the world, alongside plenty of other stars (including AGT co-judge Heidi Klum!). The actress glittered on the red carpet with a sparkly black jumpsuit—which was almost outshined by her flawless, glowing skin. Her glamorous makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist and beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury, who, according to Instyle, used Charlotte’s Magic Serum to prep her skin.

The popular face serum is packed with a powerful blend of skincare ingredients to target anti-aging concerns, including a highly potent form of vitamin C—called Golden Vitamin C—to brighten and even skin tone. Meanwhile, polyglutamic acid helps hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, while niacinamide works to improve skin texture. The top-rated vitamin C serum helps brighten, plump, and hydrate skin, leaving it smooth and glowing, per the brand.

Tons of reviewers note that the serum is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and wears great under makeup. “It really is MAGIC! I absolutely LOVE this serum,” writes one Sephora shopper. “My skin is smooth and soft and has honestly never looked better...I’ve been using the magic serum crystal elixir for about 14 days and it has absolutely reduced the appearance of my pores and the fine lines around my eyes. It’s honestly like a filter in a bottle!”

Another reviewer writes: “This has to be one of my favorite serums that I have ever used. It feels so nice on the skin, not greasy or sticky, and I truly felt like my skin was glowing even the next day! Definitely recommend!”

If you’re looking to snag Vergara’s go-to face serum, the top-rated pick is available to shop for $30 in the mini size (0.27 oz) at Sephora and Nordstrom. But if you want to stock up, the serum is also available in the standard size (1 oz) for around $85 at Sephora and Nordstrom, as well as on Amazon and the Charlotte Tilbury website.

Want more of Vergara's must-haves?

