Sofia Vergara uses this bestseller for her radiant complexion — it's $14 post-Cyber Monday

One of Sofia Vergara's favorite products also happens to be a favorite of ours (and plenty of dermatologists around the world). Cetaphil's Daily Facial Cleanser — an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. You might think that Vergara would use only the sexiest, most luxurious prestige brands, but it turns out she loves a beauty bargain as much as we do.

Looking at her radiant complexion, you'd never know Sofia Vergara struggles with rosacea. She has for nearly a decade now and turned to gentle products to help balance her skin tone and texture. She also uses Supergoop! sunscreen and Luzern serums in her routine.

Since discovering this skin issue, she started prioritizing simple products. "Cetaphil cleanser and eye makeup remover. I try different ones all the time, because people recommend me stuff, especially in this business," Vergara said. "But the basic stuff works best for me. I basically use anything calming."

Sofia Vergara loves Cetaphil, and it's on sale for Cyber Monday! (Photo: Getty)

While Cetaphil isn't packed with many active ingredients like your typical anti-aging cleansers, it supports and nourishes aging skin by not stripping it of necessary moisture. The skin barrier is left intact, so your skin will stay looking hydrated, plump and youthful without drying it like many cleansers do.

It works for any skin type and is a game changer for those with sensitive skin thanks to its hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic formula. It defends against signs of sensitivity like dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier. It's also free of parabens and sulfates.

