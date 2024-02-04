Sofia Coppola and A24's 'Priscilla' Receives Max Streaming Date

Max officially announced the streaming premiere of Sofia Coppola and A24's Priscilla.

The film will make its streaming debut on Max on Friday, February 23 after hitting US theaters in late October. Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley:

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu (Spaeny) meets Elvis Presley (Elordi) at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."

Priscilla was written and helmed by Coppola and was based on the book Elvis and Me, penned by Priscilla Presley herself alongside Sandra Harmon.

Priscilla debuts February 23 on Max.