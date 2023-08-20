Sofía Vergara Had a GNO Just Hours After Joe Manganiello Was Spotted Without His Wedding Ring

Alexa, play "Miss Movin' On" by Fifth Harmony! Sofía Vergara just hit the town with her friends for a girls' night out. She posted a pic to her Instagram from the dinner table, looking breathtaking in a baby blue bodycon dress. She captioned the post with three "💗" emojis, as you do.



This outing comes just a few hours after her ex-husband Joe Manganiello was seen sans wedding ring for the first time since he filed for divorce from Sofía last month. (Joe was walking the dog they got together, Bubbles.)

Us Weekly confirmed the couple has joint custody of their puppy, noting Sofía posted an adorable pic of Bubbles to her Insta Story a day after Joe was seen on his stroll.

"They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles," an inside source revealed to Us Weekly. "But Sofía hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion." The source added Sofía and Joe are "relieved they've ripped off the bandaid" by announcing their divorce.

"Joe and Sofía's friends are sad they couldn't make it work, but everyone agrees it was for the best." A second insider said they were "living different lives" before they made the ultimate decision to break up.

"There wasn't cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page. She would rather go out with friends, and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn't spend a lot of time together. They've been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off."

One more source told Us Weekly Sofía and Joe don't see eye to eye about dating again, either. "Sofía's friends have rallied around her and wouldn't be surprised if she was ready to date again now," the insider said. "[But Joe] is not eager to jump into a new relationship anytime soon."

ICYMI, Joe and Sofia announced their split on July 17 in a joint statement. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they told Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." The two were married for seven years.

I'm not sure who pissed off Cupid, but with all these longtime celeb couples breaking up, I think I'm just gonna take a note from Sofía's playbook and go have a girls' night out with my besties.

