Sofía Vergara Gave a Lacy Black Corset the Baggy Pants Treatment for a Possible Date Night

The revenge dress has nothing on the sexy going-out top, as Sofía Vergara just demonstrated on a night out in Los Angeles.

The newly single Modern Family star was spotted at a Beverly Hills wearing a black sheer lace bustier, which she gave the baggy pants treatment in a pair of burgundy velvet trousers and black platform sandals. Well, maybe Vergara's not so single. In photos and video from the evening, which can be seen here, Vergara can be seen with a man dressed in jeans and a blue dress shirt, allegedly identified by Page Six as LA-based orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

This supposed date night comes three months after the 51-year-old actor split from 46-year-old True Blood star Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the exes said in a joint statement in July. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Steve Granitz

Multiple sources later told Page Six that the pair were living separate lives for a “very, very long time,” with one alleged “mutual friend” insisting there was no cheating involved in their split. “They very much did their own thing for large stretches of time and were frequently apart, but they were always able to still feel that passion for each other when they saw each other, but that flame has now gone out,” the source said, adding that Vergara seems to be doing “absolutely fine.”

Earlier this month, Sofía Vergara's Modern Family costar Julie Bowen echoed that statement at the Step Up Inspiration Awards. “We have spoken, and she's doing great," Bowen told People. "Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends."

