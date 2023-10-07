Hurry! SodaStream bundles are 45% off today — if you have the exclusive Prime invite

What is it?

Addicted to flavored seltzers? Then drink up Amazon's massive SodaStream Art deals, happening right now as an exclusive Prime Invite-Only Deal. The brand's popular Art bundles are marked down by 45% in 4 different colors: Black, Misty Blue, Mandarin Red, and White. Just grab one of the most popular SodaStream sparkling water makers Amazon has to offer in your preferred shade and you'll be DIY-ing your way to fizzy, bubbly-beverage heaven — and banishing all those aluminum cans from your kitchen countertop.

Why is it a good deal?

First off, how do Prime Invite-Only Deals work, anyway? Well, it's something that only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of — leading up to the sale event, Prime customers can request an invite to purchase products offered with these deals, which are available on the Deals page. Most invitations can be requested throughout the event; however, some deals may have extended invite periods; the specific product page will contain the details.

Here's how it works, according to Amazon: Prime users can "find an 'Invite-Only Prime Deal' that you want to purchase" on the Deals page, then select Request Invite on that product's page. After that, "You will receive an email notification confirming you requested an invite ... If you are invited to purchase the product, you will receive an email or mobile push notification during the event. Keep checking since invites will be sent out periodically during the event ... There is a limited quantity of Invite-Only deal products available. Not all invite requests will be granted." Whew. So basically, this is such a good deal that only a limited amount of Prime members will even have access to it!

Why do I need this?

The popular SodaStream Art set is part of this sale, and it includes a sparkling water maker, two quick-connect 60L CO2 cylinders, two 1-liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles and two 40-ml bottles of flavor drops from popular seltzer brand Bubly, all for 45% off. You can even customize the carbonation!

Just four easy steps to delicious flavored seltzer! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Fans absolutely love the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker, with over 1,000 reviewers giving it a perfect 5-star rating.

One fan wrote, "I used to drink all types of flavored seltzer water in the can from the store. But it wasn’t even that good. It would not be very carbonated and would go flat immediately if you poured it over ice. But this machine is magical!!! It’s super carbonated!"

"I purchased this for my house in order to reduce the amount of seltzer water we were buying, and to cut down on the amount of waste material our we generate," shared one reviewer. "The SodaStream is easy to set up, and easy to use. If you do not want to buy flavor packs, you can make infused water first and then you can carbonate it. You just need to make sure you clean the machine between each use if you do that. I plan on buying this as a gift for my family members and friends. It would absolutely make a great wedding gift or home welcoming gift."

Another user noted, "I debated which model of Soda stream to buy. I'm quite happy with the Art. It's lightweight, attractive and really easy to insert the CO2 cartridge and to begin carbonating water. Great way to save money and save the environment from added glass or plastic bottles."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $14 $45 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $115 $200 Save $85 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum $110 $150 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $130 $600 Save $470 with coupon See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $190 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $200 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum $150 $600 Save $450 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $215 $300 Save $85 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $230 $260 Save $30 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $143 $345 Save $202 See at Amazon

Gramercy Kitchen Company Mandoline $50 $67 Save $17 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Dual Probe Digital Cooking Thermometer $26 $37 Save $11 See at Amazon

Nicelucky Mug Warmer $23 $28 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer $429 $450 Save $21 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $149 $199 Save $50 See at Amazon

Staub 0.5-Qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Dish $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $97 $160 Save $63 See at Amazon

Home

Afloia Air Purifier $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $27 $95 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Hotel Grade Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $26 $110 Save $84 with coupon See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Village Candle Balsam Fir-Scented Candle $22 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothes Steamer $22 $34 Save $12 See at Amazon

Goosh 5' Inflatable Halloween Ghost $48 See at Amazon

Jinghong Fall Wreath $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Kailedi Halloween String Lights $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff $6 See at Amazon

Coogam Halloween Bats Decoration, 60 Pieces $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple-Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon