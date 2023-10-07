Hurry! SodaStream bundles are 45% off today — if you have the exclusive Prime invite
What is it?
Addicted to flavored seltzers? Then drink up Amazon's massive SodaStream Art deals, happening right now as an exclusive Prime Invite-Only Deal. The brand's popular Art bundles are marked down by 45% in 4 different colors: Black, Misty Blue, Mandarin Red, and White. Just grab one of the most popular SodaStream sparkling water makers Amazon has to offer in your preferred shade and you'll be DIY-ing your way to fizzy, bubbly-beverage heaven — and banishing all those aluminum cans from your kitchen countertop.
Just add water and your flavor of choice, then push a button and start making your own seltzer. DIY seltzer making reduces single-use plastic waste by millions of pounds, according to SodaStream, and the bottles are dishwasher-safe, too!
Why is it a good deal?
First off, how do Prime Invite-Only Deals work, anyway? Well, it's something that only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of — leading up to the sale event, Prime customers can request an invite to purchase products offered with these deals, which are available on the Deals page. Most invitations can be requested throughout the event; however, some deals may have extended invite periods; the specific product page will contain the details.
Here's how it works, according to Amazon: Prime users can "find an 'Invite-Only Prime Deal' that you want to purchase" on the Deals page, then select Request Invite on that product's page. After that, "You will receive an email notification confirming you requested an invite ... If you are invited to purchase the product, you will receive an email or mobile push notification during the event. Keep checking since invites will be sent out periodically during the event ... There is a limited quantity of Invite-Only deal products available. Not all invite requests will be granted." Whew. So basically, this is such a good deal that only a limited amount of Prime members will even have access to it!
Why do I need this?
The popular SodaStream Art set is part of this sale, and it includes a sparkling water maker, two quick-connect 60L CO2 cylinders, two 1-liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles and two 40-ml bottles of flavor drops from popular seltzer brand Bubly, all for 45% off. You can even customize the carbonation!
What reviewers say
Fans absolutely love the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker, with over 1,000 reviewers giving it a perfect 5-star rating.
One fan wrote, "I used to drink all types of flavored seltzer water in the can from the store. But it wasn’t even that good. It would not be very carbonated and would go flat immediately if you poured it over ice. But this machine is magical!!! It’s super carbonated!"
"I purchased this for my house in order to reduce the amount of seltzer water we were buying, and to cut down on the amount of waste material our we generate," shared one reviewer. "The SodaStream is easy to set up, and easy to use. If you do not want to buy flavor packs, you can make infused water first and then you can carbonate it. You just need to make sure you clean the machine between each use if you do that. I plan on buying this as a gift for my family members and friends. It would absolutely make a great wedding gift or home welcoming gift."
Another user noted, "I debated which model of Soda stream to buy. I'm quite happy with the Art. It's lightweight, attractive and really easy to insert the CO2 cartridge and to begin carbonating water. Great way to save money and save the environment from added glass or plastic bottles."
Powered by CO2 cylinders, the energy-efficient SodaStream also has easy-to-use snap-lock bottles. You'll never buy cans of soda again once you start hand-crafting customized bubbly creations.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
