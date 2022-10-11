SodaStream is the breakout star of Prime Day! Save nearly 40%

Addicted to flavored seltzers? Then drink up Amazon's massive SodaStream deal, happening right now at the Prime Day Early Access sale! Pick up some of the most popular SodaStream sparkling water makers Amazon has to offer today, then DIY your way to fizzy, bubbly beverage heaven — and banish all those aluminum cans from your kitchen countertop for good.

Have you been checking out the amazing deals at Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale? It's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. We've collected the best discounts on SodaStream devices right here, so get your "Add to Cart" finger ready! You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Amazon's bestselling SodaStream Terra bundle happens to be part of this sale, and it gets you a sparkling water maker, two quick connect 60L Co2 cylinders, three 1-liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40-ml flavor drops from popular seltzer brand Bubly, all for almost 40% off. You can even customize the carbonation!

sodastream SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $100 $160 Save $60 $100 at Amazon Just add water and your flavor of choice, then push a button and start making your own sparkling water: SodaStream devices are that easy to use! DIY seltzer making reduces single-use plastic waste by the millions, according to SodaStream, and this Terra bundle is one of the brand's newest offerings. The bottles are dishwasher-safe, too!

"This was the easiest thing I have ever set up in my life," wrote one thrilled shopper. "Works great so far, easy to use, excited to save $ and the planet! I just read the CO2 canister can be exchanged & recycled!! Yes!"

Popular SodaStream bundles are on sale at Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale, and they're top-sellers! (Photo: Amazon)

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Make up to 60 liters of tasty seltzer with this SodaStream Art bundle that includes a sparkling water maker, two 60-liter Co2 cylinders, one Twin Pack Dishwasher safe bottle, and two 40-ml Bubly drops flavors. Save almost 40%!

sodastream SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $125 $200 Save $75 $125 at Amazon Powered by Co2 cylinders, the energy-efficient SodaStream also has easy-to-use snap-lock bottles. You'll never buy cans of soda again once you start hand-crafting customized bubbly creations.

One fan wrote, "I used to drink all types of flavored seltzer water in the can from the store. But it wasn’t even that good. It would not be very carbonated and would go flat immediately if u pour it over ice. But this machine is magical!!! It’s super carbonated!"

See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage, here. Shop the top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and check out Prime Day car deals on Autoblog.