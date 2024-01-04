Society of the Snow, review: a wrenching, deeply harrowing saga of life, death and the unthinkable

Discounting documentaries, the notorious story of the 1972 Andes plane crash has now made it to the screen three times. There was a Mexican exploitation quickie called Survive! (1976), which briefly hit #1 at the US box office, and Frank Marshall’s more honourable Alive (1993), which had to tread carefully in its Hollywoodised way, changing the names of most of the dead – though not of the 16 survivors.

On a Netflix budget of some €65m, Spanish director JA Bayona (The Orphanage, The Impossible) has mounted this saga in his native tongue, on a genuinely epic scale, while refocusing on what it meant to die – not just live – in these circumstances.

Society of the Snow is wrenching, deeply harrowing, but crucially dispenses with sappy takeaways about the triumph of the human spirit. These have never felt quite apropos, given the survival strategy of eating the deceased, which enabled this communal ordeal to stretch out to 72 days, rather than just a matter of weeks.

Characterisation does not turn out to be the film’s strongest suit. Granted, the task is enormous: Bayona and his screenwriting team must deal with 45 passengers on board this chartered flight – 19 of whom were highly religious members of a Uruguayan rugby club – and keep track of the losses, a sine qua non to get families’ approvals.

The actual crash – caused by faulty navigation in thick cloud – is a hideous wipe-out, not extended for a second longer than it must be. After a wing was torn off and the fuselage ripped open, the whole front half of the plane sped down a glacier like a runaway toboggan, and every armrest became a potentially lethal weapon.

After 10 days spent picking up the pieces, they got a radio working, only to hear the search had been called off. Provisions were gone. Roberto Canessa (Matías Recalt) was the first to propose the unthinkable – arguing not only against the visceral revulsion of his confrères, but their religious scruples.

There are one or two tasteful evasions. No one argues over the horrible question of who’s getting eaten, only about the general principle. Bayona is better at getting his ensemble to club together manfully (it’s almost all men) than he is at conveying their potentially terrifying isolation as individuals.

Survivors: JA Bayona's Society of the Snow - Netflix

But he makes one structuring choice that works very movingly: it has to do with the voiceover we get from law student Numa Turcatti, played by Uruguayan rising star Enzo Vogrincic, whose screen presence is tremendous. Meanwhile, Michael Giacchino’s grave, keening score is one of this prolific composer’s finest ever.

Their contributions stand out – but the film’s technique and credibility are always well above slick. The oscillation between hope and despair is agony, especially after the centrepiece scene when an avalanche traps this huddled posse in the plane, nearly stomping out their final sparks. It’s extraordinary that even a third of them made it out.

15 cert, 143 min. On Netflix now

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.