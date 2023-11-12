The soap-dispensing sponge holder that 'makes washing dishes less annoying' is just $8

If you're like us, you want to spend less time washing dishes. And you likely aspire to minimize clutter too. (We all do.) Well, we've found a gizmo that helps with both: a soap-dispensing sponge holder! And it's on sale for just $8 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

This is the lowest price we've seen for this gadget since August. For $8 you save on the amount of dish soap you'd normally use, cutting down on that grocery bill. Plus. keeping the sponge on the dispenser instead of in the sink — which studies have shown is the germiest place in your home, including the bathroom — just makes for a whole lot of sense. And a whole lot of cleaner dishes!

Why do I need this?

Rather than leaving your sad little sponge sitting wet in the sink, let it rest on this handy dispenser. When you need it, simply press it to pump suds up to your scrubber. This brings an end to your daily fumble with that cumbersome, slippery dish soap bottle once and for all.

Streamline your dishwashing routine with this handy soap-dispensing sponge holder. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

If you think we sound excited, there are 19,000-plus five-star Amazon reviewers who've tried and loved it. Loads of reviewers call it a "must have," "a game changer" and a "kitchen essential." But one deadpan fan framed their adoration a bit differently: "Makes washing dishes less annoying." Isn't that the main goal here, people?

"Is this a kitchen necessity?" they continued, "No. Does it make dishwashing much easier? Yes...Not having to constantly re-apply soap to my sponge via the bottle is a convenience I appreciate! Just a little push down and bam, soaped up. Also, having a good spot to keep my sponge between uses so it doesn’t get lost in dirty dishes or water all over the counter is quite wonderful! I highly recommend this product!!"

"I have arthritis and it is hard for me to hold a regular dish soap bottle," wrote a five-star reviewer. "This soap dispenser has made it so much easier for me!"

A very grateful fan, who included photos, wrote: "I love this product and ordered a second one for my mom. The ability to load the sponge with soap with one hand is very helpful for her because she has limited use of one hand due to a stroke. The product came with an extra pump, a sponge and the container. It was very easy to assemble and fill. The pump reaches way down to the very bottom of the container assuring it’ll use all of the soap before it needs to be refilled. The sponge is actually very cool because it causes the soap to get really sudsy."

"You do need to take it apart and clean it occasionally as it can get a little moldy on the undersides," revealed one, "but that is pretty much expected for anything that stays wet continuously...Highly recommend this product for anyone who appreciates an ergonomic dishwashing experience."

It's not just for your kitchen at home, either.

"Where was this when my boys were little?" wrote a five-star fan, "Total game changer. It has saved me so much dish liquid in the last 3 to 4 months my first one was in the kitchen that I am adding one to the bathroom for easy cleanup and if I had a laundry room I would add as well as a quick spot clean station good job."

Another who bought a second one wrote: "It was inexpensive enough to buy for the office which has a tight kitchen space. It avoids having to have both a sponge tray and the soap bottle."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $22 $46 Save $24 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $22 $32 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $14 $17 Save $3 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $37 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Nexpow Peak Car Jump Starter $54 $100 Save $46 with coupon See at Amazon

Nexpow Car Jump Starter $43 $90 Save $47 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $14 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 See at Amazon

Inse 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum $100 See at Amazon

Tvwio Cordless Vacuum $140 $700 Save $560 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $180 $770 Save $590 See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $179 $700 Save $521 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $180 $230 Save $50 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum $260 $400 Save $140 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $127 $345 Save $218 with coupon See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set $48 $130 Save $82 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $13 $33 Save $20 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $22 $43 Save $21 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set $200 $440 Save $240 See at Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set $150 See at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $28 $60 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice-Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Aikoper Space Heater $24 $30 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

Tuddrom Faux-Fur Throw Blanket $15 $33 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

SinkShroom Drain Protector $11 $19 Save $8 See at Amazon

BackEZ Tool Handle Attachment $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon