'Perfect!' These cooling memory foam pillows are almost 50% off at Amazon right now
Ready to get grossed out? The pillow you sleep on has 17,000 times more bacteria that a toilet seat has, according to statistics. No wonder your allergies seem to get worse at night, huh?
If this has served as your wake-up call to buy new bed pillows, we know just the one: Snuggle-Pedic memory foam pillow. It's the upgrade your sleep routine needs — hypoallergenic, cooling, machine washable, and it adapts to the shape of your head without going flat. You get all this for $43 at Amazon, down from $83 — that's nearly 50% off!
This fully adjustable pillow allows you to get that just-right level of fluffiness.
Why is it a good deal?
This pillow will always hold its shape — and this sale lets you hold onto extra dough! Similar ones can run over $100, and at $43, this is the lowest price we've seen for this pillow since 2022!
Why do I need this?
The name says it all — the Snuggle-Pedic memory foam pillow combines the most cutting-edge materials that result in a wonderfully soft surface on which to rest your head. And it doesn’t matter which position you sleep in, either. This pillow gives great support to your neck whether you snooze on your back, stomach or side. And you can adjust the firmness by adding or taking away filling. Shoppers are sleeping better for sure.
What reviewers say:
Says one: "I'm not waking up so much and my back is so much better in the morning now. It used to take at least an hour for me to be able to move around properly because of how stiff my back was...I also don't have an issue with sweating with this pillow. It feels cool to the touch, so that — along with my mattress topper — has nearly eliminated me waking up in a sweat..."
"I have neck and shoulder pain as well as rheumatoid arthritis and fibro, so comfort for me is important to get as good a rest as possible," raves another fan. "These pillows definitely help me...If you are on the fence..for what it matters, a lady with much body pain, I highly recommend this Snuggle brand pillow. Remember, they are also adaptable...you can add or remove filling. Pretty cool. Also, you can toss them in the dryer for a few minutes to fluff."
This customer reports: "I suffer from neck problems and chronic migraines...When this pillow arrived, I tried it as is for a week. It was too bulky and hard for me, so I removed some of the stuffing. I tried it for a few more weeks. It was still too hard, BUT, my neck no longer hurt, and my migraines have all but stopped! I have had one migraine in two weeks when I was having 8 to 10. I emailed their customer service, and they sent me some softer pillow stuffing. Now my pillow is perfect!"
This pillow is high-quality: It's both Certi-PUR-US and GreenGuard Gold Certified.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Tire Inflator$22$46Save $24 with Prime and coupon
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$7$12Save $5
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$22$32Save $10 with coupon
Suuson Car Phone Mount$14$17Save $3
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$42$79Save $37 with Prime and coupon
Nexpow Peak Car Jump Starter$54$100Save $46 with coupon
Nexpow Car Jump Starter$43$90Save $47 with coupon
AstroAI Tire Inflator$22$45Save $23 with Prime and coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$5$14Save $9 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$160$220Save $60
Inse 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum$100
Tvwio Cordless Vacuum$140$700Save $560 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop$180$770Save $590
Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop$179$700Save $521
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$300Save $180 with coupon
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner$180$230Save $50
iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum$260$400Save $140
Kitchen
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker$90$100Save $10
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12$30Save $18
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$127$345Save $218 with coupon
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$50$100Save $50
McCook 15-Piece Knife Set$48$130Save $82 with coupon
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat$13$33Save $20 with Prime and coupon
Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack$22$43Save $21 with Prime and coupon
Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set$200$440Save $240
Carote Pots and Pans Set$150
Home
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$24$50Save $26 with coupon
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$27$60Save $33 with Prime and coupon
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow$28$60Save $32 with coupon
Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice-Scented Candle$17$31Save $14
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack$20$30Save $10
Aikoper Space Heater$24$30Save $6 with Prime
Tuddrom Faux-Fur Throw Blanket$15$33Save $18 with coupon
SinkShroom Drain Protector$11$19Save $8
BackEZ Tool Handle Attachment$10$15Save $5