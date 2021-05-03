Don't sleep on this! Amazon slashed prices on top-rated memory foam pillows, just for today

Refinery29

Wishing a very happy Way Day to all the Wayfair fans out there. If you count yourself among the mega home retailer's sale-obsessed enthusiasts, then you've probably already started to shop the up-to-80%-off deals with free shipping that began dropping this morning. Everything from clever small-space buys to outdoor furniture, really good rugs, and bestselling office chairs are getting steep price cuts. But, we're dedicating this here page to the best cooling pillows and sheets on sale during Way Day.Click through to shop the seven best deals we've corralled ahead — highlights include everything from the most wanted Wayfair pillow of all time that's crafted from cooling shredded memory foam to a breathable sheet set with over 100k reviews and a moisture-wicking mattress pad.At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.77% Off Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow4.5 out of 5 stars and 15,795 reviews"The pillow arrived 2 days sooner than expected and it has been a great improvement compared to my plain old everyday pillow. It does as advertised and remains cool throughout the night and is extremely soft and comfortable. My Fiance is already asking me to purchase her one because she loves the way it feels as well. Which I will be doing soon." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow, $, available at Wayfair77% Off Wayfair Sleep 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,987 reviews"After sleeping on a regular bed for over 10 years, I took a leap of faith and purchased this 3-inch gel memory foam topper and I can only tell you how amazing it feels to sleep — it's comfortable, cool, and I wake up without a backache." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWayfair Wayfair Sleep 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $, available at Wayfair63% Off Wayfair Basics 1800 Series 4-Piece Sheet Set4.6 out of 5 stars and 102,741 reviews"I love these sheets! They are nice and cool in the summer. I don't like the silky feeling of sheet sets because they are too warm I like the crisp clean feel of cotton. These are perfect. My mattress is very thick so I usually struggle to find sheets that work but these were awesome and at a good price. I purchased them over a year ago and they still are nice. No pilling and they wash up nicely." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWayfair Wayfair Basics 1800 Series 4-Piece Sheet Set, $, available at Wayfair49% Off Alwyn Home Deluxe Defend-A-Bed Mattress Pad4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,437 reviews "This is absolutely a waterproof mattress pad you can trust! There are no annoying crinkling of plastic sounds when you turn over at night and no excessive sweatinglike with some waterproof mattress pads. This was a great purchase!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairAlwyn Home Deluxe Defend-A-Bed Polyester Mattress Pad, $, available at Wayfair28% Off Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow4.4 out of 5 Stars and 4,331"The greatest pillow ever. Feels like a regular pillow but you get memory foam support and it stays cool all night. I sleep so much better than I used to and get better quality sleep too. I haven't dreamt this often in decades." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairTempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow, $, available at Wayfair48% Off Laural Foundry Eldon Sheet Set4.7 out of 5 stars and 18,861 reviews "Great sheet set! Fits the bed well and doesn't crawl or slip off! I didn't know if I would like them at first because they seemed a little thin...but I love them! They are so soft and cool! I have washed them now many times and they have held up wonderfully! I would definitely buy them again!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairEldon Eldon Sheet Set, $, available at Wayfair63% Off Lucid Comfort Collection Swirl 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,726 reviews "This is better than I ever expected. Since it's gel it doesn't get hot, allowing for a temperature-regulated sleep. The 2.5" is a perfect depth because it's squishy enough to cradle your body, yet not too squishy where you have problems turning over in the middle of the night. Highly recommend." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairLucid Comfort Collection Swirl 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $, available at Wayfair