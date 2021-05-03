Don't sleep on this! Amazon slashed prices on top-rated memory foam pillows, just for today

Kristine Solomon
·2 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Snuggle-Pedic memory foam pillows are the way to dreamland. (Photo: Amazon)
Snuggle-Pedic memory foam pillows are the way to dreamland. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to get grossed out? The pillow you sleep on has 17,000 times more bacteria that a toilet seat has, according to statistics. No wonder your allergies seem to get worse at night, huh?

If this has served as your wakeup call to buy new bed pillows, we know just the ones. Snuggle-Pedic memory foam pillows are the upgrade your sleep routine needs. They’re hypoallergenic, cooling, machine washable, and they adapt to the shape of your head without going flat. Incredibly, they’re also up to 45 percent off at Amazon, today only.

Here are a few of this one-day sale’s top products, if you want to rest easy as soon as possible.

Snuggle-Pedic Supreme Plush Ultra-Luxury Hypoallergenic Bamboo Shredded Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow

Add more or less filling to your pillow for the perfect feel. (Photo: Amazon)
Add more or less filling to your pillow for the perfect feel. (Photo: Amazon)

The name says it all—this pillow combines the most cutting edge materials to result in an insanely soft surface on which to rest your head. And it doesn’t matter which position you sleep in either. This pillow orthopedically supports your neck whether you snooze on your back, stomach, or side.

Today, you get a Queen pillow plus an zipper-removable Kool-Flow cooling pillow cover for a 20 percent off.

Shop it: Snuggle-Pedic Supreme Plush Ultra-Luxury Memory Foam Pillow, $43 (was $60), amazon.com

Snuggle-Pedic Original USA Made Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

Cooling and comfy&#x002014;a win-win. (Photo: Amazon)
Cooling and comfy—a win-win. (Photo: Amazon)

Another of Snuggle-Pedic’s genius pillows is this machine-washable, zipper-free softie made of luxury bamboo memory foam. It resists dust mites and other icky allergens and doesn’t emit any volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

This pillow will always hold its shape—and this sale lets you hold onto an extra $12, because it’s 20 percent off just for today.

Shop it: Snuggle-Pedic Original USA Made Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $33 (was $60), amazon.com

Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Memory Foam Pillow

Cuddle up next to this. (Photo: Amazon)
Cuddle up next to this. (Photo: Amazon)

This long pillow contains shredded foam that helps support side and back sleepers. It features a conforming shape that keeps your back, hips, knees, legs and feet in the correct alignment while you sleep. You can even adjust the fluffiness to a fill thats just right for you. The pillow is also hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and eco-friendly.

Shop it: Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Memory Foam Pillow, $45 (was $70), amazon.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter

Latest Stories

  • People Cannot Stop Buying This Wayfair Memory Foam Pillow (It's Over 20 Percent Off)

    I don't know about you, but we've been stocking up our carts full of products on Wayfair we did not know we needed since Way Day started. From console...

  • Side Sleepers: Try These Amazing Pillows for Your Best Sleep Yet

    If you're a side sleeper like myself, you know just how important (and how hard!) it is to find a pillow that gives you the support you need for your head and neck. Okay so this one isn't technically billed as side sleeper-specific, but as a side sleeper myself, I can tell you I sleep soundly on this every night.

  • 'Neck pain is gone': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling gel pillows are on sale (just $36 for two!)

    Side sleeper? Back sleeper? No sweat: 'At night, I roll around about as much as a pig in mud and this pillow works in every position,' reports a fan.

  • 7 Excellent Way Day Deals On Cooling Pillows & Sheets

    Wishing a very happy Way Day to all the Wayfair fans out there. If you count yourself among the mega home retailer's sale-obsessed enthusiasts, then you've probably already started to shop the up-to-80%-off deals with free shipping that began dropping this morning. Everything from clever small-space buys to outdoor furniture, really good rugs, and bestselling office chairs are getting steep price cuts. But, we're dedicating this here page to the best cooling pillows and sheets on sale during Way Day.Click through to shop the seven best deals we've corralled ahead — highlights include everything from the most wanted Wayfair pillow of all time that's crafted from cooling shredded memory foam to a breathable sheet set with over 100k reviews and a moisture-wicking mattress pad.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.77% Off Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow4.5 out of 5 stars and 15,795 reviews"The pillow arrived 2 days sooner than expected and it has been a great improvement compared to my plain old everyday pillow. It does as advertised and remains cool throughout the night and is extremely soft and comfortable. My Fiance is already asking me to purchase her one because she loves the way it feels as well. Which I will be doing soon." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow, $, available at Wayfair77% Off Wayfair Sleep 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,987 reviews"After sleeping on a regular bed for over 10 years, I took a leap of faith and purchased this 3-inch gel memory foam topper and I can only tell you how amazing it feels to sleep — it's comfortable, cool, and I wake up without a backache." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWayfair Wayfair Sleep 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $, available at Wayfair63% Off Wayfair Basics 1800 Series 4-Piece Sheet Set4.6 out of 5 stars and 102,741 reviews"I love these sheets! They are nice and cool in the summer. I don’t like the silky feeling of sheet sets because they are too warm I like the crisp clean feel of cotton. These are perfect. My mattress is very thick so I usually struggle to find sheets that work but these were awesome and at a good price. I purchased them over a year ago and they still are nice. No pilling and they wash up nicely." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairWayfair Wayfair Basics 1800 Series 4-Piece Sheet Set, $, available at Wayfair49% Off Alwyn Home Deluxe Defend-A-Bed Mattress Pad4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,437 reviews "This is absolutely a waterproof mattress pad you can trust! There are no annoying crinkling of plastic sounds when you turn over at night and no excessive sweatinglike with some waterproof mattress pads. This was a great purchase!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairAlwyn Home Deluxe Defend-A-Bed Polyester Mattress Pad, $, available at Wayfair28% Off Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow4.4 out of 5 Stars and 4,331"The greatest pillow ever. Feels like a regular pillow but you get memory foam support and it stays cool all night. I sleep so much better than I used to and get better quality sleep too. I haven't dreamt this often in decades." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairTempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow, $, available at Wayfair48% Off Laural Foundry Eldon Sheet Set4.7 out of 5 stars and 18,861 reviews "Great sheet set! Fits the bed well and doesn’t crawl or slip off! I didn’t know if I would like them at first because they seemed a little thin...but I love them! They are so soft and cool! I have washed them now many times and they have held up wonderfully! I would definitely buy them again!" – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairEldon Eldon Sheet Set, $, available at Wayfair63% Off Lucid Comfort Collection Swirl 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,726 reviews "This is better than I ever expected. Since it’s gel it doesn’t get hot, allowing for a temperature-regulated sleep. The 2.5” is a perfect depth because it’s squishy enough to cradle your body, yet not too squishy where you have problems turning over in the middle of the night. Highly recommend." – Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairLucid Comfort Collection Swirl 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $, available at WayfairLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is The Time To Buy A RugWayfair's Very Popular Desk Chairs Are 78% OffA Dozen Of Way Day's Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

  • Soft Bedding Is Still Killing a Surprising Number of Babies Every Year

    An important reminder to follow safe-sleep guidelines for babies: A new study of nearly 5,000 babies who died suddenly between 2011 and 2017 found that more that 70 percent were sleeping in an unsafe environment. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, an unsafe environment for babies includes sleeping on soft surfaces or with suffocation […]

  • 'I'm in love!': Save up to 40 percent on top-rated Dash air fryers and juicers at Amazon, just for today

    With prices this low, you can grab both appliances.

  • All the Best Bedding Deals During Wayfair's Massive Sale

    It’s the most wonderful time of the year—no, not Christmas, but Way Day , Wayfair’s epic two-day sale that comes but once a...

  • How Do I Get More Sleep When My Baby Still Wakes Up at Night?

    We need adequate rest to parent well, but that can be hard to come by when our baby won't sleep. Fortunately, there are some things we can try for a more restful night.

  • Flash sale! Wayfair's memory foam queen-size mattress is just $259, today only: 'Back pain has decreased'

    No more sweaty nights: The moisture-wicking material is sure to keep you comfortable. Only a few hours left to save!

  • Amazon just slashed nearly 40 percent off top-rated Garmin smartwatches — but only for today

    Score the smartwatch thousands of Amazon reviewers can't stop fawning over.

  • This multiuse blanket is the ultimate outdoor companion

    There are some things you should always bring on adventures, and the Kijaro Kubie should be one of them. This extremely versatile blanket is more than just a product to keep you warm. Use it in eight different ways, such as a sleeping bag, hammock, pillow, shade canopy, poncho or simply a blanket to sit on. Shop here: https://amzn.to/2Re6waU “Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.”

  • What Is Sleep Paralysis (and Why Is It So Terrifying)?

    You’re finally ready for bed, so you turn out the light and prepare for some much-needed shut-eye. For once, you drift off with no problem…but then, something extremely weird happens. You’re aware of everything...

  • 'Best vacuum I've owned': Amazon slashed prices on stick vacuums up to 40 percent off—but only for today

    Your floors will thank you.

  • No Research Required! These Are the 6 Highest Rated Vacuums on Amazon

    In the market for a new vacuum? The hard part is picking the right one and making sure it has all the features for just the right price. Not to fuss - we did the hard work for you and looked to Amazon.

  • Experts Explain Whether Sleeping on the Floor Helps Your Back

    Maybe your bedroom just needs a little tweak.

  • You have 24 hours to save $200 on this top-rated Roborock robotic vacuum at Amazon

    Let a robot do your dirty work.

  • I Had Trouble Sleeping Until I Tried the Headpace Guide to Sleep Wind-Downs

    In the Before Times™, I had very little trouble falling asleep. I had my set wind-down routine that included a warm bath, chamomile tea, and reading a book before conking out by 10:30.

  • Everywhere You Can Buy Liquor To Make Your Favorite Cocktail This Memorial Day

  • President Biden Asked People to Share Their Best National Park Memories — and the Responses Are Both Heartwarming and Hilarious

    Twitter users came together to celebrate National Parks Week.

  • I Watched the First Episode of Netflix’s New Sleep Guide Series—Here’s What I Learned

    I’ll be the first to admit that falling asleep at night is no easy feat. By the time I rest my head on the pillow at the end of a long day, my mind is...