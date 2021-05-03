Don't sleep on this! Amazon slashed prices on top-rated memory foam pillows, just for today
Ready to get grossed out? The pillow you sleep on has 17,000 times more bacteria that a toilet seat has, according to statistics. No wonder your allergies seem to get worse at night, huh?
If this has served as your wakeup call to buy new bed pillows, we know just the ones. Snuggle-Pedic memory foam pillows are the upgrade your sleep routine needs. They’re hypoallergenic, cooling, machine washable, and they adapt to the shape of your head without going flat. Incredibly, they’re also up to 45 percent off at Amazon, today only.
Here are a few of this one-day sale’s top products, if you want to rest easy as soon as possible.
Snuggle-Pedic Supreme Plush Ultra-Luxury Hypoallergenic Bamboo Shredded Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow
The name says it all—this pillow combines the most cutting edge materials to result in an insanely soft surface on which to rest your head. And it doesn’t matter which position you sleep in either. This pillow orthopedically supports your neck whether you snooze on your back, stomach, or side.
Today, you get a Queen pillow plus an zipper-removable Kool-Flow cooling pillow cover for a 20 percent off.
Shop it: Snuggle-Pedic Supreme Plush Ultra-Luxury Memory Foam Pillow, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Snuggle-Pedic Original USA Made Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Another of Snuggle-Pedic’s genius pillows is this machine-washable, zipper-free softie made of luxury bamboo memory foam. It resists dust mites and other icky allergens and doesn’t emit any volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
This pillow will always hold its shape—and this sale lets you hold onto an extra $12, because it’s 20 percent off just for today.
Shop it: Snuggle-Pedic Original USA Made Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Memory Foam Pillow
This long pillow contains shredded foam that helps support side and back sleepers. It features a conforming shape that keeps your back, hips, knees, legs and feet in the correct alignment while you sleep. You can even adjust the fluffiness to a fill thats just right for you. The pillow is also hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and eco-friendly.
Shop it: Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Memory Foam Pillow, $45 (was $70), amazon.com
