Snubbed! 5 Florida beaches to check out that didn’t make this 2024 10 best beaches list

Florida is home to plenty of beaches where you can spend your summer days soaking up sun, surf and sand.

There are 825 miles of beach in the state and many of those beaches frequently show up on rankings lists for having the best beach experiences, from the beach with the clearest water in the south, to secluded beaches.

USA TODAY’s “10Best” even held a vote to find the reader-chosen best beach in Florida.

But not every beach in Florida can make a rankings list or take home a title – there are simply too many beaches in for that.

Here are five beaches that didn’t make the USA TODAY’s most recent “best Florida beaches” list, but maybe should have.

What are the best beaches in Florida?

In May, Florida beaches took national rankings on “best beaches” lists, including Dr. Beach’s highly-anticipated 34th annual list of the best public beaches in the U.S. Two Florida beaches, Caladesi Island State Park and Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, ranked on Dr. Beach’s national top 10 list.

USA TODAY’s reader-selected “best Florida beaches” rankings gave first place to Palm Beach County’s Delray Beach, second place went to Panama City Beach and third was taken by Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Here are the top 10 best beaches in Florida, according to USA TODAY’s Readers Choice list:

Delray Beach Panama City Beach Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Clearwater Beach Treasure Island Beach Stuart Beach Cape San Blas Destin Jupiter Beach Park Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine

Where does Siesta Key rank in Florida beaches?

Siesta Key’s Siesta Beach may not have made USA TODAY or Dr. Beach’s top 10 this year, but it did rank on TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best Beaches for 2024 list in February and has ranked on Dr. Beach’s list twice before.

Also this year, Siesta Key took first place on U.S. News and World Report’s list of the best beaches in Florida.

“Popular among couples and families alike, this fun-filled barrier island sits off the coast of Sarasota on the Gulf of Mexico,” U.S. News and World Report’s rankings list says.

“Considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Siesta Beach features miles of white quartz sand, crystal-clear water and a lively atmosphere, with nearby dining, shopping and nighttime entertainment.”

Does Anna Maria Island have nice beaches?

Anna Maria Island is a barrier island in Florida’s Gulf Coast, around 40 miles south of St. Pete.

The beaches of the 7-mile-long island ranked in second place in the U.S. News and World Report rankings list.

“Anna Maria Island seems much more removed from other beach hubs,” the rankings list says.

“Locals and visitors alike appreciate Anna Maria Island's ‘Old Florida’ feel, evident in its quaint lodgings, beachside eateries and well-preserved main street, Pine Avenue.”

Is Destin or Santa Rosa Beach better?

It depends on who you ask. The two beaches are near each other, but have completely different atmospheres.

Destin ranks as the eighth-best Florida beach on USA TODAY’s reader-chosen list. Santa Rosa ranks as the fourth-best Florida beach in the U.S. News and World Report rankings list.

“Santa Rosa Beach has retained a quieter vibe than Panama City Beach or Destin. Favorite spots include Grayton Beach State Park and Blue Mountain Beach, where vacationers can swim, sunbathe, explore sand dunes, bodysurf and more,’ according to U.S. News and World Report.

“When hunger strikes, the food trucks in the neighboring town of Seaside make for a fun and easy meal option.”

Does St. George Island have nice beaches?

St. George Island in the Florida panhandle actually topped Dr. Beach’s 2023 list of the best public beaches in the U.S., beating out beaches in Hawaii and California for first place.

St. George Island ranks in ninth place on the U.S. News and World Report 2024 best beaches in Florida list.

“With zero high-rise buildings and pristine white sand, this beach town is one of the few inhabited barrier islands found off of Florida's Gulf Coast that remains relatively untouched,” the ranking says.

“Head to Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park to swim, kayak, fish and camp – and keep your eyes peeled for wildlife like dolphins, turtles and pelicans.”

Does Amelia Island have good beaches?

Amelia Island is a 13-mile-long barrier island near Jacksonville, Florida and is the northernmost barrier island on Florida’s east coast.

The island not only boasts historical significance with its Fort Clinch State Park and historic town of Fernandina Beach, but is also home to beautiful beaches. Amelia Island took 11th place on U.S. News and World Report’s rankings list.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Best Florida beaches list left these 5 out. But they're worth the trip