Snow Peak Unveils Its First-Ever GORE-TEX Collection, Made With 100% Recycled Polyester

Fire-retardant kimonos, open-flame sandwich cookers, and titanium saké bottles — Snow Peak has built a reputation in the outdoors for making a mix of high-end, refined, and (at times) oddball gear.

So it was doubly surprising to see the debut this week of the brand’s first capsule GORE-TEX collection. On one hand, you’d be hard-pressed to find any outdoor apparel manufacturer that hasn’t partnered with GORE-TEX at some point.

On the other, it’s an uncharacteristically mainstream move for a brand that often colors well outside the established industry lines.

man wearing rain jacket and cap sitting by lake

“Snow Peak decided to partner with GORE-TEX to enhance the performance of their rain products in response to the desire to meet user expectations,” Yukari Shimizu, Snow Peak’s apparel development manager, told GearJunkie. “Additionally, we felt that GORE-TEX’s focus on environmental considerations aligns well with Snow Peak’s values, allowing them to mutually improve in that regard.”

snow peak gore tex rain jacket

The entire rain-ready collection — which includes a jacket, pants, bucket hat, and cap — uses GORE-TEX Performance Shell, 100% recycled polyester, and PFC-free DWR treatment.

Snow Peak GORE-TEX Collection

According to Shimizu, Snow Peak targeted more casual campers than “hardcore activities.”

“We focused on creating items that cater to comfortable camping environments, avoiding the excessive specifications required for harsher conditions,” she said. “The design emphasizes simplicity in detail but offers excellent storage options for tools and accessories.”

snow peak gore tex rain pants

The jacket has two chest and two hand pockets, all zippered. Adjustable Velcro cuffs and a two-way adjustable cinching hood round out the build.

The pants sport an integrated belt, boot-compatible zippered cuffs, and both hand and rear pockets with zips. All items come in three colors: black, foliage (green), and coyote (brown).

In line with most offerings from Snow Peak, this collection carries a premium for its design-focused aesthetic. The Cap retails for $90, the Bucket Hat $120, the Rain Pants $375, and the Rain Jacket $500.

snow peak gore tex hats

Check out the entire collection now — along with that sandwich cooker!

The post Snow Peak Unveils Its First-Ever GORE-TEX Collection, Made With 100% Recycled Polyester appeared first on GearJunkie.