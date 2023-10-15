Who’s The SNL Host Tonight? Every Celeb & Musical Guest For Season 49

It’s that time of the year when we look forward to hearing “Live from New York” every Saturday Night! Saturday Night Live is back and the SNL host tonight will not disappoint at all.

Saturday Night Live was created by Lorne Michaels in 1975 on NBC and has kickstarted the careers of many comedians and actors who were once cast members of the sketch comedy show. Such SNL alums include Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Bill Murray, and countless others. The show is kicking off Season 49 with a banging host and musical guest.

With the show coming close to its 50th anniversary, Michaels told The New York Times that they’re not stopping any time soon. “I have no plans to retire. I’m not a big person for celebrating. Even the 40th [anniversary show], in the end, the only way I got through it was because I knew I was doing a show, and at a certain point, the credits would roll and we’d be off the air. The 50th will be a big event. We’ll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won’t be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much”

SNL was affected by the Writer’s Strike of America Strike in May 2023 when season 48 of the show ended early. The Writers Guild of America reached a three-year deal on Sept. 26 allowing productions like Saturday Night Live to come back on air. However, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA, actors cannot publicize struck work or perform.

However, the show is covered under SAG-AFTRA’s Network Code. “The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order. The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done,” a statement from the union said.

So who’s the SNL host tonight? Read more to find out.

Who is the SNL host tonight?

Here’s who’s hosting Saturday Night Live tonight.

Pete Davidson (October 14, 2023)

Musical Guest: Ice Spice

Pete Davidson is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, with another first-time musical guest Ice Spice. The two were supposed to close out Season 48 of the show in May, but it was delayed and canceled because of the Writer’s Guild of America Strike.

Davidson left SNL after season 47 of the show after 8 seasons on the show. “I appreciate SNL always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow,” Davidson said on his final episode. “Thank you to Lorne [Michaels] for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Season 49 SNL Cast Members

Chloe Troast was announced as a featured player on October 4, 2023, while cast members James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman were promoted to repertory status. Here’s a list of Season 49 Saturday Night Live’s cast members.

Repertory players

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

James Austin Johnson

Punkie Johnson

Colin Jost

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Bowen Yang

Featured Players

Marcello Hernandez

Molly Kearney

Michael Longfellow

Chloe Troast

Devon Walker

