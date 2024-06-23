Sneaux House Snowballs serving more than just treats in Luling

LULING, La. (WGNO) — It’s the sweltering Summer here in Louisiana, and anyone could agree that one of the best parts of that is stopping to get a delicious, ice-cold snowball.

“It’s been so busy, and I owe it all to God,” said Sneaux House Snowballs owner Pamela Schaubhut.

Sneaux House Snowballs is fairly new in Luling, and Schaubhut says it’s been a dream to offer sweet flavors to her hometown. She says with so many options, it can be hard for customers to choose from.

“I like dragon fruit, I mean it’s different and not a lot of people have it. It has the seeds in it and it’s just delicious,” said Schaubhut.

However, the journey wasn’t easy. After a hurricane destroyed her original location, it took her three years to find a new space.

“I just think this was the perfect place and God just made me wait and I am glad I did because this is the perfect place to be,” said Schaubhut.

She says Sneaux House offers more than just the classic snowball flavors.

It’s also a safe space for families in the community, especially the children during the holidays.

“I wanted the kids to have something they can enjoy. Something for them to have to enjoy and eat their snowballs. While they are waiting in line the kids can play. I built a big Santa Claus chair so I am going to have Santa Claus come,” said Schaubhut.

But it’s the prayer wall located near the snowball window that reminds her God helped her bring her vision to life.

Now, she wants the same for others.

“It really touches my heart that people are actually writing prayers. So, I try to pray for them every day. I want God to answer the prayers. I have an answer prayer wall, so I am just praying God answers these, and people come all over the world to put a prayer,” said Schaubhut.

