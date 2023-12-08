Get a Sneak Peek of BLACKPINK's Jennie in the New Jacquemus Holiday Campaign

This holiday season is about to get a lot more interesting, as Jacquemus just teased the ultimate festive campaign. Starring BLACKPINK's Jennie alongside a roster of adorable dogs, the campaign was teased via Instagram with a caption that read, "'GUIRLANDE' with jennierubyjane. The holiday collection! The teaser! Out next week!"

In the video, a tinsel-covered POV camera showcases several cute dogs trying to get a look in, before Jennie pops her head in at the very end. The new campaign follows Jacquemus' recent holiday release starring Kendall Jenner, alongside the "LE CHOUCHOU" campaign which saw brand muse Gigi Hadid decorated in spherical gowns.

Little else is known about what the campaign is set to include, but if Jennie's anything to go by -- it's going to be a big one.

Take a look at the adorable teaser below, before the full campaign drops next week.

In other news, YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK has officially renewed its contract as a group.