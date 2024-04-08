How a snap decision sent this NJ family driving to Ohio to see solar eclipse's totality

Three hours later and it would be too late — to pack, find a dog sitter, decide to miss school and leave town. But after a weekend of hand-wringing over missing a celestial high, my husband and daughter bought into my madness. On Sunday at 5 p.m., we decided to drive from New Jersey to Erie, Pennsylvania, to catch Monday's solar eclipse in its totality, a once in a lifetime chance to see the glowing edges of the sun around the moon’s shadow.

We drove through the night, reaching our hotel at 5:45 a.m. — only to find that a 94% cloud cover meant we wouldn’t see the corona! After much bickering and amateur research on every weather, cloud and NASA spinoff website, we decided to graduate from eclipse watchers to eclipse chasers.

A couple at breakfast said they were headed to Cleveland where the clouds were expected to clear.

“I think these clouds will clear,” my husband, Bini, mused.

“We don’t know enough about clouds to make that decision,” said my daughter, Nirali.

Google searches of cloud names and cloud movement ensued, until my daughter took a call, to stop somewhere between Erie and Cleveland. More google searches landed a destination.

We were 15 minutes down Route 90 west toward Cleveland when the clouds began to dissipate and sunny, blue skies appeared.

NorthJersey.com reporter Mary Ann Koruth, center, traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania and then on to Ohio to experience the total solar eclipse Monday. She is with her husband, Bini Mammen, at right, and their daughter, Nirali Mammen, at left.

All along Route 90 approaching Cleveland, people were setting up telescopes, parking at rest areas and taking out picnic tables, cameras, and lawn chairs. Eclipse fever was as high as the sun was — which we could finally see — in the sky.

We stopped at a watch party in Willoughby, Ohio, on the grounds of a park along Lake Erie. At 2:39 p.m., the sun was blocked half way. A DJ began playing "The Final Countdown." The clouds heard us, and made an exit. We waited.

Switching from impatient tourist into dizzy reporter mode, I began to take notes on my phone, typing away with the hastiness of a rabbit tucking into a ball of lettuce, much to my teenager’s ire. I resisted the urge to remind her that we were only trading places. Nirali's phone was sadly dead.It didn’t help when she looked at my phone and saw the following entries:2:25 p.m. : Sun looking like chunk of cheese nibbled by mouse. Lots left to munch.

2:36 p.m. : Sun looking like "Pac-Man" with mouth open very wide and no sharp corners.“Please never show these to NASA,” my daughter told me. “Or my friends,” she added.At around 2:47 p.m., viewed through my eclipse glasses, the sun became a perfect golden crescent. Minutes later it was a gleaming sliver. We felt the temperature drop. A pall of darkness came over the park like a gray, gauzy curtain abruptly rolled down upon the bright blue sky and water.

Nirali Mammen of New Jersey traveled through the night to Erie, Pennsylvania and then on to Ohio to see the total solar eclipse Friday. They stopped at a watch party along Lake Erie in Willoughby, Ohio.

The music stopped; it got colder. People in the crowd who weren’t already too awed, cheered and clapped.We began removing our glasses slowly, amazed that we were indeed looking straight up at the sun. It stared down at us, a perfect grey disc where the moon obscured it, in that moment of synchrony millions have waited so many months for.

Sparkles and splashes of white light were sneaking out behind the dark disc, like the tips of a mobile crown, or a fiery diamond dropping brief flares.

The skies were very dark except right above the water and over a distant arc of trees, where striations of orange and pink and white appeared like great trembling feathers in some mythical headdress.There was not a bird in the sky.

Four minutes never felt this long.

Never were they so relished.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Solar eclipse brings NJ family to Ohio to see it in totality