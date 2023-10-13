New Snail Species Discovered In Florida Keys Named After Jimmy Buffett

Introducing, the Keys Margarita Snail!

R. Bieler

A noted lover of creatures both big and small, we have no doubt that Jimmy Buffett would have appreciated this latest honor.

The late singer-songwriter reportedly provided the inspiration for the name of a newly discovered species of sea snail found in the Florida Keys.

Named as a nod to Buffett’s song “Margaritaville,” Cayo margarita, or Keys Margarita Snail, is a bright-yellow worm snail. According to a study published Monday in the journal PeerJ, a worm snail is a type of mollusk that sticks to coral surfaces and forms a tubular shell around itself. Unlike other species of snail they spend most of their lives in one place.

“I find them particularly cool because they are related to regular free-living snails, but when the juveniles find a suitable spot to live, they hunker down, cement their shell to the substrate, and never move again,” Rüdiger Bieler, curator of invertebrates at the Field Museum in Chicago and the study’s lead author, said in a news release. “Their shell continues to grow as an irregular tube around the snail’s body, and the animal hunts by laying out a mucus web to trap plankton and bits of detritus.”

R. Bieler

Bieler first saw the snail while scuba diving. He said that its citrusy color reminded him of “Margaritaville” and the cocktail that inspired it.

“In some ways, our team was no stranger to the regional signature drink. And of course, Jimmy Buffett’s music,” Bieler told CNN. “So when we came up with a species name, we really wanted to allude to the color of the drink and the fact that it lives in the Florida Keys.”

He said he hopes the discovery helps to “illuminate the biodiversity of coral reefs, which are under severe threat due to climate change.” The Florida Reef is the only living coral barrier reef in the continental U.S.

Born in Mississippi, Buffett discovered Key West in the early 1970s. The laid back beach community influenced his “tropical rock” musical style and many of his most enduring songs.

Buffett lost his private, four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma on September 1. He was 76 years old.

Long live the Keys Margarita Snail!



