Snag this 'delish' deal on Rachael Ray knives — they're only $13 a pop during Amazon's after-Christmas sale

We all know Rachael Ray as the bubbly, relatable TV host and Food Network star behind a slew of speedy, weeknight-friendly recipes (and the acronym EVOO). And seeing as she's always keeping the home cook in mind, it's only natural that she's got a whole arsenal of highly rated yet affordable kitchenware under her belt, too. Among our top picks? This 3-piece stainless steel knife set, which can slice and dice with the best of them without breaking the bank. In fact, it's even marked down during Amazon's after-Christmas sale, so if you plan on spending the winter months cooking up a storm, start the year off right with a fresh new set of blades.

Why is it a good deal?

According to our price trackers, this set is currently down to its all-time low, making it a great time to buy. And considering many single knives cost five times as much as this entire set, $38 for three is a total bargain — just $13 a pop! (Note: The set also comes in teal, though it's not as discounted.)

Why do I need this?

Constructed of premium Japanese steel, this durable knife set was crafted with care. You'll get a versatile 8-inch chef knife, a lightweight 8-inch santoku knife and 3.5-inch paring knife for precision cutting — all featuring finely-honed, corrosion-resistant blades. Plus, each knife includes a protective sheath for safekeeping in between uses.

Another helpful feature? The rubberized handles offer superior grip, allowing you to chop in comfort and with confidence that your hands won't slip. Just note that you'll want to wash these knives by hand to help maintain their quality.

Rachael Ray might be known for 30-minute meals, but we're all about her 38-dollar knives. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

What reviewers say

With an impressive 4.7-star average rating, this knife set is a hit with Amazon customers.

"Bought these to replace our old set of knives and wanted a bit of an upgrade," shared one satisfied shopper. "They are super sharp, weighted nicely and the grip makes them easy to hold with no fears of slipping. They fit in our in-the-drawer knife organizer. Very happy with this purchase!"

"These knives are great quality and super sharp, making chopping vegetables so much easier," raved another happy home cook.

"Got these for son who is just starting out on his own," wrote a final fan. "Told him he needs good knives. While these are not high-end single steel blade to hilt (these have attached handles), they are perfect for him! Great starter kit. Great blade steel."

And to keep your new knives in working order, this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener is over 50% off:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

