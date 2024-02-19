Snag these editor-approved deals at the Nordstrom Presidents' Day sale this weekend — up to 50% off

In case you didn't see, the Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale is on — and it's epic. Other than the fact that it's a three-day weekend, the unreal Nordstrom deals are my favorite part of Presidents' Day. There are over 35,000 (yes, that many!) items from top brands on sale for up to 50% off — think Clinique, On Cloud, Ray-Ban, Drybar and Kate Spade. I even found a Skims shaper bodysuit for $78 (was $130), a Le Creuset baking set for 30% off, the life-changing luxury Casper pillows for under $60 and Ugg boots for just $126 (down from $210).

A slew of deals this low can be overwhelming, so let me use my shopping editor expertise to help you sort them out. Scroll below to shop my tightly curated list of the best Nordstrom Presidents' Day sale deals, broken down into four specific categories. This year, the Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale is happening through February 20. Looking for more savings this holiday weekend? Don't miss our roundup of the overall best Presidents' Day sales of 2024.

Best Nordstrom Presidents' Day sale deals to shop now

Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Short Pajamas $29 See at Nordstrom

Skims Molded Underwire Shaper Bodysuit $78 $130 Save $52 See at Nordstrom

Ugg Sunburst Mini Genuine Shearling Bootie $126 $210 Save $84 See at Nordstrom

Le Creuset The Heritage Rectangular Baking Dishes, Set of 3 $135 $195 Save $60 See at Nordstrom

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum $53 $75 Save $23 See at Nordstrom

Kate Spade Large Bleecker Leather Tote $174 $248 Save $74 See at Nordstrom

Drybar Triple Threat Travelers Set $23 $33 Save $10 See at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Presidents' Day clothing deals

Nordstrom Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Short Pajamas $31 $39 Save $8 Everyone needs a new set of pajamas as the seasons change from winter to spring. This one is made of brushed hacci knit that is just oh-so-soft. I'm already planning on wearing these every single night. Honestly, I'll probably wear them every day as well. "I LOVE these. Though it’s mostly polyester, with rayon and spandex, it has the feel of soft flannel," writes one enthusiastic Nordstrom shopper. "I don’t like pants when I sleep. But my arms get cold during the winter. So this is a perfect combo for me! They don’t shift either so they don’t bunch. And the arms don’t climb up either." $31 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Skims Molded Underwire Shaper Bodysuit $78 $130 Save $52 Shapewear is deceptively pricey, so it's always a good idea to grab some on sale. This Skims bodysuit offers up endless support and, since it's a bodysuit with shorts, can be used for any type of garment — including strapless dresses because the straps are removable. $78 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket $100 $180 Save $80 This super flattering and water-repellant puffer features a zip-off bib and plenty of cozy quilted channels, making it great for those chilly end-of-winter days. While it does come in 16 colors, I can never resist a good dusty rose like this one. $100 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom CeCe Print Sleeve Mixed Media Knit Top $41 $69 Save $28 This shirt is the perfect mix of classic and fun thanks to the contrast of flared sleeves and a knit mock neck. Pair it with jeans like the model for a casual but elevated look, or dress it up with a pair of black pants and boots for a fancier occasion. $41 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Leggings $55 $79 Save $24 When it comes to go-to buys for Nordstrom shoppers, Zella leggings are actually worth the hype — especially the buttery-soft Studio Luxe high-waisted pair. Not only are they flattering and stylish, but everyone says they are very much squat-proof. This bright pink is giving off the best spring energy, so therefore I must have it. $55 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams Cozy Twist Raglan Cardigan $125 $178 Save $53 Honestly, there's nothing better than cuddling up in a super soft cardigan like your own personal cocoon. And when it comes to said super soft cardigans, Barefoot Dreams is just the softest. I'm obsessed with the grayish shade here, but it also comes in a soft cream. $125 at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Presidents' Day accessory deals

Nordstrom Ugg Sunburst Mini Genuine Shearling Bootie $126 $210 Save $84 It's not a real Nordstrom sale if you don't buy a pair of Ugg boots. Yes, I do make the rules here! If you're generally feeling meh about the style of basic Ugg boots, you need to check out this pair with an outer shearling trim — for a little bit of extra spice. And because you'll actually want to wear these outside, these Uggs have a grippy sole that's great for traction in any weather. "The warmth from these boots is amazing," raved a fan. "I'm an Ugg girl but I live where it gets cold, so I've worn the tall ones. Having the short style is a game-changer!" $126 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kate Spade Large Bleecker Leather Tote $174 $248 Save $74 I have one major rule when it comes to sale shopping, and that's to shop the steep discounts on designer tote bags. This gorgeous and classic Kate Spade tote is less than $175, making it a 30% discount from the retail price of $248. It can fit basically everything and comes with a detachable zip pouch for extra organization points. $174 at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Presidents' Day beauty deals

Nordstrom Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum $53 $75 Save $23 A vitamin C serum is a must in your skin care routine. This one from Perricone also features hydrating squalane and rosemary leaf extract, giving it an extra boost when it comes to visibly smoothing, brightening and minimizing discoloration. "This stuff works," writes one five-star reviewer. "It brightens my face. The light, very light, citrusy and clean scent is a welcome experience as I apply it. My skin is noticeably brighter. First time I used it it took about four weeks-ish to see results. Now I maintain it and love it. It's not a splurge but a necessity as part of my regime." $53 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Clinique High Impact Mascara $18 $26 Save $8 If you want a simple mascara that delivers a serious amount of volume while still keeping your eyelashes looking natural, then the Clinique mascara is your baby. There is a reason why this high volume, bold impact mascara is iconic. It sweeps on virtually clump-free, allowing you buildable lash volume for a customizable lash that lasts all day. $18 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Drybar Triple Threat Travelers Set $23 $33 Save $10 Valued at $45, this Drybar mini set is such a steal. For just over $20 you get travel sizes of the brand's popular Hot Toddy heat protectant, Final Call frizz control mist and Detox dry shampoo. Pair these with the Shark FlexStyle below and you've got the perfect hair day. $23 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Hydrating Moisturizer $29 $39 Save $10 This classic moisturizer from Kiehl's is what finally got my fiancé to start a real skin care routine, so you know it's good. Featuring a formula with the moisturizing superhero squalane, this healing cream has been given the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. $29 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Westman Atelier Le Étoiles Edition Gift Set $96 $160 Save $64 Westman Atelier products are just as good as everyone says they are — and I should know, considering I swear by the luxury brand's Lit Up highlighter stick. Fortunately, Nordstrom has come through with a 3-for-1 gift set featuring all of the essentials: a lip balm, blush and the highlighter stick. $96 at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Presidents' Day kitchen and home decor deals

Nordstrom Le Creuset The Heritage Rectangular Baking Dishes, Set of 3 $135 $195 Save $60 You can’t attempt to complete your at-home Great British Baking Show technical challenge without a good set of baking dishes — and this trip from Le Creuset is the best of the best. Just like other Le Creuset bakeware, the baking dishes are made from premium stoneware that ensures excellent heat distribution with a smooth interior that doesn't crack. Oh, and they're just so pretty. Comes in five colors including the iconic Cerise shade, shown here. "Beautiful pans. They stack easily for storage," wrote a Le Creuset convert. "They handwash smoothly but are also dishwasher safe." $135 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Casper The Original Pillow $59 $65 Save $7 I have been lucky enough to sleep on the Casper Original Pillow in my life, and it's like having your neck cradled by 1,000 baby cherubs while they sing you a lullaby to help you fall asleep. Don't you want to feel that too? The cotton percale cover provides enhanced breathability and airflow all night long. $59 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.