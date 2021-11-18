Snag the perfect Christmas tree this year with these tips

Lifestyle expert Anna De Souza is sharing her tips for snagging the perfect Christmas tree. From real trees to artificial and even fun color trends and themes, she details everything you need to know to save money without sacrificing the magic.

Video Transcript

ANNA DE SOUZA: The holidays are here, and one of my favorite traditions is decorating the tree. And I'll admit, that getting a real tree can feel special, but I'm making the switch to artificial this year. They're more cost-effective, they don't need water, or shed those pesky needles, and they're environmentally friendly without the fire hazard. Here's everything you need to know.

In the world of real Christmas trees, there are tons of different types, heights, looks, and price-points. But the good news, you can achieve the same natural look with artificial trees. One of the most popular types of trees are firs. Look for Noble fir, Fraser fir, Balsam fir, or Douglas fir. They range from yellow-green to dark green, and are full and fluffy with short, flat needles that have a whitish underside. This artificial Douglas fir from Amazon comes pre-lit in a whopping seven different sizes, and features hinge branches, which make the tree super easy to assemble.

Another popular option is the pine. Look for White pine, Scotch pine, Virginia pine, or Carolina pine. Ranging in color from bright to dark green, the needles grow in bunches of two and are long and pointy. This artificial Carolina pine comes pre-lit in a variety of sizes, features a hinge design, and gorgeous pine cones for an authentic feel.

The spruce is another popular type of tree people love. Look for Blue or Colorado spruce, White spruce, or Norway spruce. These are dense, and the needles tend to curve upwards, and are loved for their waxy silver-blue color. This artificial spruce is one of the most popular on Amazon with over 10,000 reviews. It comes in three sizes, and features a hinge design and a foldable base, making it more easily storable come January.

If you're looking for an extra special wintry touch, try a flocked tree. These options feature an added material that makes the branches look like they've been dusted with snow. This option from Walmart comes in three different sizes. Another popular trend this year, colored trees. You can really add an element of fun with unique colors like pink, red, and even black, which gives me major Tim Burton vibes. Add another layer of fun by creating different themes with decor. So creative, and a super fun activity for the whole family.

My personal pro tip for that extra special touch? Add these pine scented ornament sticks throughout the tree for that magical Christmas smell What does your holiday tree look like? Let us know in the comments below.