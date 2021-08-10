S'mores quesadillas are taking over TikTok — here's how to whip up the delicious dessert

Can't seem to stay up-to-date on the latest foodie TikTok trends? Yahoo Life has you covered! In each episode of Taste the Trends, we'll introduce you to a tasty trend and the creators behind the viral recipe as they take their trending dish to new heights with a special twist! Shop everything you need to "taste the trends" at home.

Chef George Duran is known for his tortilla hack, which helps even cooking novices get picture-perfect quesadillas in an instant. Now, he's got a new way to use his go-to trick: the s'mores quesadilla.

"I'm all about twisting comfort foods, so taking your favorite kind of comfort food and giving it a little bit of a twist," the author of Take This Dish and Twist It, tells Yahoo Life. "It's a surprising way to get you started cooking in your kitchen." The s'mores quesadilla is just one way to make this work for you — and to try out a delicious new dessert in the process. Here's how to ace it at home.

S'mores quesadilla ingredients:

Lay your tortilla flat and cut a small slit straight down from the center of the tortilla to the bottom. "We're going to be folding this," Duran explains. Then, spread Nutella over the entire left side of the tortilla. Add marshmallows on the top quarter of the Nutella side of the tortilla, and nuts and candy like M&Ms on the bottom. Add crushed graham or animal crackers to the top right quarter of the tortilla, and smear peanut butter on the quarter below that. Next, place marshmallows on top of the peanut butter "just to get a little extra marshmallowiness," Duran says.

Fold the first quadrant onto the second, the second on the third, and the third onto the fourth until you have a triangular shape. Place your creation on a baking sheet with plenty of nonstick spray, oil or butter. Then, put your s'mores quesadilla into your toaster oven, cooking for about five to six minutes. Flip it halfway through. Once it's cooked and your ingredients are melted, you're ready to eat.

The end result, per Duran? "The perfect quesadilla."

Video produced by Kat Vasquez

