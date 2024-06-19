Smokey Bear's 80th birthday party to include 'Top Chef'-inspired competition

As part of Smokey Bear's 80th birthday party in Rhinelander, organizers will hold a dessert competition inspired by this year's Wisconsin-themed season of "Top Chef."

Anybody is welcome to enter the competition, which will be held at a reception organized by Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest officials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 2.

The event will unveil a multi-day exhibit of 19 iconic Smokey Bear illustrations created between 1977 and 1995 by Forest Service artist Rudolph "Rudy" Wendelin. It all will take place at Rhinelander's Pioneer Park Historical Complex, located at the intersection of Oneida Avenue and Ocala Street.

Veronica Hinke, the public affairs officer for the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, said she got the idea for the competition while networking with people from Travel Wisconsin. She learned that state tourism officials were inspired by "Top Chef" and decided to focus their 2024 marketing efforts around a culinary theme.

Hinke thought a dessert competition would help give pizazz to the celebration of Smokey Bear and his influence, but also help bolster the foodie vibes sweeping across the state.

"We thought, what better way to work with our state government partners in support of their campaign for 2024?" Hinke said.

Hinke said the at the heart of of it all is to amplify the message Smokey Bear has been sending for decades: "Only YOU can prevent wildfires."

That message is particularly urgent just before the July 4 holiday weekend, Hinke said.

"If your fire is not out cold, if you can't touch it with bare hands, it's not safe to leave it," she said.

Anyone can enter the Smokey Bear 80th birthday dessert competition. It will be held July 2 at the Pioneer Park Historic Complex in Rhinelander.

How to enter the "Top Chef"-inspired Smokey Bear birthday dessert competition

It's easy! Simply bring an original dessert to the Smokey Bear reception before 5 p.m. There is no need to register in advance, but contestants must be willing to share their desserts and recipes with guests and judges. Contestants are asked to bring a printed copies of the recipes to display alongside their entries.

Submissions have to be homemade and not store bought, and contestants need to use their own dishes and decorations.

How will the dessert competition be judged?

The Smokey Bear birthday desserts will be judged by students from the Forest Service's Blackwell Job Corps Civil Conservation Center, which offers career and job training for financially-disadvantaged youth. Criteria used to rate desserts include overall originality and creativity, flavor, texture, use of ingredients and the ability to communicate Smokey Bear's fire safety message.

Here are some ideas to use in the Smokey Bear birthday dessert competition

Hinke offered some tips to help contestants get started. She suggests that people can decorate jelly roll cakes to look like forest logs or trees, melt hard candles to create "flames" that can be used for decorations, and showcase traditional and Indigenous ingredients of Wisconsin such as cranberries, chokeberries or more. Wild rice could be used to make a savory birthday cake.

Keith Uhlig is a regional features reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin based in Wausau. Contact him at 715-845-0651 or kuhlig@gannett.com. Follow him at @UhligK on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram or on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Smokey Bear birthday party features 'Top Chef'-inspired event