SML Restaurant Week kicks off April 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced its plans for this year’s SML Restaurant Week from April 17 to April 30.

For nearly two weeks, participating restaurants will be offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, drink, and dessert specials. Last year, 26 regional restaurants participated in the event and drew diners from five states and over 40 different towns and cities.

“We were thrilled with last year’s attendance and the overwhelming positive feedback from both SML locals and visitors who savored the food at our diverse restaurants,” said SMLRCC Membership Director and Event Manager Erin Stanley. “The participating restaurants were equally delighted.”

The specials will be available for dine-in and carry-out, and after completing the meal, diners can also enter to win several $25 gift cards provided by restaurants in the area.

“This encourages people to sample various establishments,” Stanley explained. “All they need to do is locate the QR code displayed at participating restaurants and complete a short online form for a chance to win.”

For more information and to see a list of restaurants participating in SML’s Restaurant Week, visit https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-restaurant-week/.

