I'm obsessed with these dissolvable teeth-whitening strips — and they're just $30
I have fallen asleep in my whitening strips more times than I care to admit, so I can attest to how truly gross this situation is. While it's a pleasure to forget you even have whitening strips on, it's creepy to wake up hours later with a congealed mess on your teeth — and heightened tooth and gum sensitivity, making a swish of cold water feel like a form of torture.
Even if you're not the type to nod off with your strips on, haven't you ever dreamed of an overnight solution that would whiten teeth while you sleep rather than demanding a chunk of your day? Well, it's here. And it's amazing.
The SmileDirectClub Fast Dissolving Teeth Whitening Strips work day or night to leave teeth a couple of shades brighter. There's no need to remove them, because they simply dissolve. The seven-day treatment comes in two sizes and starts at $30 (or get two sets for just $40). Put them on before bed and wake up with a whiter smile, or slap them on while watching TV; you won't have to interrupt a tense moment on your new favorite show (Severance, anyone?) to peel and toss them. They'll just dissolve on their own.
A set of the SmileDirectClub Fast Dissolving Teeth Whitening Strips includes 18 individually-wrapped strips —top and bottom for a week, once a day, plus a few extras for a boost.
Apply them once a day, and they'll dissolve after 15 or 20 minutes. You can wear them to sleep, as you're running out the door, or even during a meeting. No one will know you're wearing them. Expect to start to see results in three days.
The strips are smartly designed. Each one is individually wrapped, so if you just want to do your bottom or top teeth, you don't have to break open the wrapper for both. There's no sticky plastic to pull off, either — just gently place a strip on teeth, and go about your day. They'll dissolve on their own, and leave behind a minty-fresh taste.
My tip: Brush your teeth right before using the strips, so they'll absorb better. Make sure your teeth are a little moist before applying, then press the strips for a few seconds before wrapping the excess around the sides of teeth.
One reviewer shared: "Super easy to use and no need to worry about bad taste or how long to leave them on. Taste is very mild. You can sleep with them I usually do. I noticed a difference after the second time. Love that they don’t leave my teeth sensitive afterwards. Small and easy to throw in your to go bag. Comes with a bunch in the kit and easy to maintain once desired shade it achieved."
Another chimed in: "These are my new favorite strip. Super easy, super fast…and my teeth are already whiter. Love!"
