Smashed potatoes with figs, goats cheese and prosciutto recipe

This flavoursome dish takes the ingredients you might find in the best kind of summer grazing lunch – sweet figs, sharp cheese, salty cured ham – but reimagines them as a warm, comforting dinner.

For this recipe, you’ll parboil little potatoes (I used ratte), then smash them and roast until crisp, along with a whole head of garlic. Then right at the end you’ll add halved figs, spooning a little balsamic vinegar onto each one. You’ll barely warm through thick slices of chalky goats cheese, then serve the whole gorgeous tray with prosciutto (or another silky cured meat) and some finely chopped tarragon.

Some extra crunch might be nice, possibly in the form of some toasted pine nuts or walnuts scattered over when you come to serve. You’ll definitely need bread and a fresh, ideally bitter salad. I’d be tempted to find a frisée lettuce or some endive and toss it with a very classic, thick vinaigrette.

Serves

3

Ingredients

500g little potatoes (I used ratte)

A whole bulb of garlic, sliced in half

Olive oil

6 figs, halved

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

150g goats cheese, thickly sliced

6 slices of prosciutto

1 tbsp tarragon, finely chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/gas 6. Set a pan of well salted water on the hob. Add the potatoes and bring to the boil. When simmering, cook for 15 minutes, or until just soft enough you could break a potato with the flat of a knife. Remove the potatoes from the water and, using a masher or the flat side of a large knife, press down on each one so that it breaks but remains just about together. Arrange on a baking tray with the garlic. Drizzle olive oil over everything and a little flaky salt. Roast for 15 minutes, or until the craggy edges of the potatoes are brown and crisp. Add the figs to the tray, cut side up. Spoon a little balsamic vinegar on each one. Return the tray to the oven for six minutes. Then remove from the oven, add the goats cheese slices and put back in for about two minutes – you don’t want the cheese to completely melt, more warm through. Take the tray out of the oven and finish with prosciutto (I just bunch up each slice and tuck them in among the potatoes and figs) and the finely chopped tarragon. Serve from the tray and eat straight away.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.