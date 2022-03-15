Bad breath? TikTok fans say this mouthwash is the answer — and it's on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Time to freshen up! (Photo: Getty Images)

The whole point of mouthwash is to give your mouth a solid rinse while leaving minty fresh breath in its wake. With that, it's fair to assume you can enjoy good breath for 30 minutes or so afterward. Well, there's a mouthwash people can't get enough of on TikTok that promises to ward off bad breath for an impressive 24 hours a day.

It's called SmartMouth, and people can't get enough of this stuff. Right now, you can score the brand's SmartMouth Original Activated Mouthwash Single Packs & Premium Zinc Ion Toothpaste — on sale for $18 at Amazon.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

$18 $19 at Amazon

SmartMouth says online that it "clears away sulfur-producing germs" with two rinses a day (one in the morning and one at night). The mouthwash also uses prescription strength zinc ion technology to help ward off bad breath.

OK, but a mouthwash that promises to get rid of bad breath for a full 24 hours? Social media users swear it's legitimate. "It really is amazing! I never wake up with morning breath now," one person wrote in the comments of a TikTok video about SmartMouth. "I love it!! Such a good product!" another said.

TikTokkers swear this gives them minty fresh breath all day. (Photo: Amazon)

While people can't get enough of this mouthwash on TikTok, dentists say it's tricky for a mouthwash to reliably provide 24-hour protection against bad breath. "Bad breath can be caused by a multitude of factors — it's not usually one cause," Dr. Julie Cho, a dentist in New York City, tells Yahoo Life. "Most commonly it's due to cavities, old restorations that are breaking down, gingivitis, periodontitis, dry mouth or systemic conditions such as acid reflux, GERD and IBS."

Story continues

What a mouthwash does, Cho explains is rinse out your mouth and form a coating on your teeth and gums to help give you that minty-fresh breath.

Cho says it might be possible for a mouthwash to keep your breath fresh for 12 hours at a time, but only if you're not eating during that period or drinking known breath-tanking beverages like coffee. "A nighttime mouthwash may minimize morning breath," Cho says. "However, if you are a mouth breather at night, most likely not."

It would be tough for a mouthwash to completely eliminate bad breath all night, though, cosmetic dentist Dr. Brian Kantor of Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor in New York City, tells Yahoo Life. "When you sleep, your mouth dries out,"he says. "When your mouth dries out, odor-producing bacteria proliferate." And that, he points out, usually leads to stinky breath.

The mouthwash is alcohol-free, which dentists say is a pro. Alcohol "tends to dry out the mouth, allowing bacteria to multiply and thrive," Kantor explains.

But TikTokkers aren't the only ones who flip over this mouthwash — it has an army of fans at Amazon, too.

"I suffered from halitosis for years, even after flossing and brushing my teeth. It took one day, ONE DAY, to realize I didn't have bad breath anymore!" a happy customer said. "I use it in the morning and at night! Best product EVER."

A fellow fan said SmartMouth "works way better and lasts way longer than any of the others I’ve tried!" They added, "when I was on the keto diet, I had really bad 'keto breath.' SmartMouth put a complete end to that! It worked almost immediately."

"It is more expensive than your standard mouthwash, although I have noticed that it does last longer throughout the day and you do feel more refreshed hours down the road," another five-star reviewer said.

If you're in the market for a new mouthwash, plenty of SmartMouth users swear this should be your go-to. While it may not give you fresh breath for a full 24 hours, fans say it has the power to leave you minty clean for longer than your average wash.

$18 $19 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

