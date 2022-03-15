Bad breath? TikTok fans say this mouthwash is the answer — and it's on sale at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The whole point of mouthwash is to give your mouth a solid rinse while leaving minty fresh breath in its wake. With that, it's fair to assume you can enjoy good breath for 30 minutes or so afterward. Well, there's a mouthwash people can't get enough of on TikTok that promises to ward off bad breath for an impressive 24 hours a day.
It's called SmartMouth, and people can't get enough of this stuff. Right now, you can score the brand's SmartMouth Original Activated Mouthwash Single Packs & Premium Zinc Ion Toothpaste — on sale for $18 at Amazon.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
SmartMouth says online that it "clears away sulfur-producing germs" with two rinses a day (one in the morning and one at night). The mouthwash also uses prescription strength zinc ion technology to help ward off bad breath.
OK, but a mouthwash that promises to get rid of bad breath for a full 24 hours? Social media users swear it's legitimate. "It really is amazing! I never wake up with morning breath now," one person wrote in the comments of a TikTok video about SmartMouth. "I love it!! Such a good product!" another said.
While people can't get enough of this mouthwash on TikTok, dentists say it's tricky for a mouthwash to reliably provide 24-hour protection against bad breath. "Bad breath can be caused by a multitude of factors — it's not usually one cause," Dr. Julie Cho, a dentist in New York City, tells Yahoo Life. "Most commonly it's due to cavities, old restorations that are breaking down, gingivitis, periodontitis, dry mouth or systemic conditions such as acid reflux, GERD and IBS."
What a mouthwash does, Cho explains is rinse out your mouth and form a coating on your teeth and gums to help give you that minty-fresh breath.
Cho says it might be possible for a mouthwash to keep your breath fresh for 12 hours at a time, but only if you're not eating during that period or drinking known breath-tanking beverages like coffee. "A nighttime mouthwash may minimize morning breath," Cho says. "However, if you are a mouth breather at night, most likely not."
It would be tough for a mouthwash to completely eliminate bad breath all night, though, cosmetic dentist Dr. Brian Kantor of Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor in New York City, tells Yahoo Life. "When you sleep, your mouth dries out,"he says. "When your mouth dries out, odor-producing bacteria proliferate." And that, he points out, usually leads to stinky breath.
The mouthwash is alcohol-free, which dentists say is a pro. Alcohol "tends to dry out the mouth, allowing bacteria to multiply and thrive," Kantor explains.
But TikTokkers aren't the only ones who flip over this mouthwash — it has an army of fans at Amazon, too.
"I suffered from halitosis for years, even after flossing and brushing my teeth. It took one day, ONE DAY, to realize I didn't have bad breath anymore!" a happy customer said. "I use it in the morning and at night! Best product EVER."
A fellow fan said SmartMouth "works way better and lasts way longer than any of the others I’ve tried!" They added, "when I was on the keto diet, I had really bad 'keto breath.' SmartMouth put a complete end to that! It worked almost immediately."
"It is more expensive than your standard mouthwash, although I have noticed that it does last longer throughout the day and you do feel more refreshed hours down the road," another five-star reviewer said.
If you're in the market for a new mouthwash, plenty of SmartMouth users swear this should be your go-to. While it may not give you fresh breath for a full 24 hours, fans say it has the power to leave you minty clean for longer than your average wash.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Sony X85J 85-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $1,998 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $260 (was $370), amazon.com
Hisense 75A6G 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, $700 (was $950), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,298 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Quantum Color Smart TV, $800 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $490 (was $700), amazon.com
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker, $119 (was $180), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Fire HD 10 tablet, $110 (was $150), amazon.com
Apple Airpods Pro, $175 (was $249), amazon.com
Smart home:
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs 4-pack, $24 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
ecobee SmartThermostat, $199 (was $249), amazon.com
Blink Mini, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Diffuser & Humidifier, $40 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Echo Show 8, $90 (was $130), amazon.com
Video game deals:
SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop, $1,400 (was $1,600), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, $68 (was $80), amazon.com
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $158 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $215 (was $321), amazon.com
Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV761 with Wi-Fi and Voice Control, $205 (was $380), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $108 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Blencot Women's Lightweight Color Block Hooded Sweater, starting at $25 (was $42), amazon.com
Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Lace Top, starting at $23 (was $38), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Long Sleeve Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, starting at $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Ninedaily Women's 3/4 Sleeve Plaid Shirt, starting at $26 (was $57), amazon.com
Anrabess Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Sweater, starting at $33 (was $55), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
The Original Popco Tongs for Cooking Set of 3, $13 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL 8-quart 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo, $200 (was $250), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner, $6 with on-page coupon (was $9), amazon.com
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
Health Priority Natural Products' Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars, $19 with code 25HPVDAY (was $25), amazon.com
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $70 (was $80), amazon.com
Lush Decor Comforter Farmhouse Stripe 3-piece Reversible King Bedding Set, $70 (was $93), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Queen Cozy Comforter, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Kasentex Quilt Bedding Coverlet King Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
Abco 7-inch Bed Wedge Pillow, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Thermometer for Adults and Kids, No-Touch Baby Forehead Thermometer, $17 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Yiderbo Black KN95 5-Ply 50-piece Disposable Face Masks, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
ApePal 30-piece 5-Layer Disposable KN95 Face Masks, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle, $1,499 (was $2,199), amazon.com
Sport Squad 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss Backyard and Lawn Game, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike, $279 (was $399), amazon.com
Abco Tech Ping Pong Paddle & Table Tennis Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, $16 (was $30), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.