These New Smart Binoculars Are Equipped With AI That Identifies Wildlife for You

Birdwatching just got a lot easier.

Swarovski Optik unveiled what it claims are the world’s first AI-supported binoculars at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Dubbed the AX Visio, the smart binos combine cutting-edge technology with high-precision analog optics to enable the real-time identification of wildlife at the touch of a button.

The binoculars are powered by an integrated operating and object-recognition system and an onboard neural processing unit that can identify more than 9,000 species of birds, according to the Austrian outfit. They also have a built-in GPS to help the onboard processor determine the animal you might have spotted based on your location. In addition, the integrated camera can capture photos and videos of said critter at 13 MP or 1080p quality. (You can then transfer the images and footage wirelessly to the Swarovski Optik Outdoor app on your phone.)

Swarovski Optik AX Visio binoculars overhead view

The binoculars are 10 x 32 with a field of view of 1,000 yards. They are also equipped with “Swarovision” technology that is said to deliver crisp images with brilliant colors. To top it off, the “share discoveries” function allows you to show off finds to your friends, with red arrow markers popping up in the viewfinder to highlight what you saw.

Bells and whistles aside, the AX Visio looks good, too. Penned by industrial designer Marc Newson, the sleek binoculars pair forest green barrels with a black aluminum bridge and black eyecups. Newson was inspired by the classic models in Swarovski Optik’s Habich series but had to find a way to cleverly incorporate all the new tech.

View of the binoculars eye caps and settings display

“The AX Visio has a geometry reminiscent of these vintage binoculars, but rather than housing the porro prism arrangement, the casing houses the technical elements required for augmented reality,” the designer said in a recent interview with Swarovski Optik.

Perhaps the only drawback is the fact that the binoculars will set you back quite a pretty penny. The AX Visio starts at $4,799. They do come with a rechargeable battery, eyepiece cover, USB charging cable, and a strap, though. Not to mention they’ll identify the wildlife for you.

