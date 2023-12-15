Small owl living in a family's Christmas tree goes unnoticed for four days
A family in Kentucky found a tiny owl living in their Christmas tree.
A family in Kentucky found a tiny owl living in their Christmas tree.
The tree also comes in pink, silver, gold, red and more fun colors.
Putting up a Christmas tree may mark the beginning of the holiday season for many, but there are some health hazards to watch out for.
Everything from tiny Charlie Brown trees to giant trees that basically touch the sky is on sale.
From smart plugs to smart lights, here are a few things that Yahoo Shopping's tech editor uses to liven up her home for the holidays
Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
Also on deck: Barbie on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off, and so much more.
When moving from one place to the next, you may notice a change in your auto insurance bill. We explain how ZIP code affects car insurance.
Fans swear by the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'I will live in these!'
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
The 24-year-old said he knows people will judge his actions instead of his words.