These small bugs pack a pungent punch. Here’s how to keep them out of your MS Coast home

Ahh, spring. The sun, flowers, longer days … and bugs?

Much like us, as winter came to a close, bugs started to come out and play.

Especially one rather stinky type: a brown marmorated bug, commonly known as the stink bug.

Here’s what to know about the smelly bug that may make its way into your Mississippi home this spring.

How do stink bugs look?

The brown marmorated bugs may look like a beetle at first glance. Hence the name, the bugs are brown, oval-shaped and usually around 2 cm in length.

This bug, first seen in 1998 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is now in 41 states and part of Canada.

They also have six long legs and an antenna with light-colored bands on them.

Why do stink bugs come inside?

According to PestWorld, stink bugs come inside your home to get warm and seek shelter.

The pesky bugs are also attracted to light, so any light they see from the outside will draw them closer.

Do stink bugs bite?

According to Southern Pest Control in Biloxi, stink bugs don’t bite, but rather they omit a nasty odor when they feel threatened or when crushed. They are just a nuisance and don’t pose any harm to you or your pets.

What do stink bugs eat?

Stink bugs have a hefty appetite and will munch on just about anything. From grass and other plants to corn, grains, soybeans, peanuts, peach trees and pecan trees, stink bugs know how to eat and this poses a problem for a lot of farmers.

How can I get rid of stink bugs?

If you see stink bugs in your home, don’t panic. They probably made their way in from a crack, open door or a window. Here’s how to get rid of them:

Seal up any cracks and make sure to keep windows and doors closed tight

Vacuum the house or sweep up any crumbs

Seal food up in containers and keep garbage in a sealed bin

Spray your home with soapy water and vinegar

According to Real Simple, garlic repels stink bugs as well as certain essential oils like lemongrass oil, spearmint oil and peppermint oil.

