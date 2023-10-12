Small Bedroom Closet? Here's How To Make The Most Of Your Space, According To Designers And Organizers

These tips from the pros will help you make the most of the space you do have in your closet and bedroom.

If your bedroom closet is majorly lacking when it comes to storage, don’t fret—there’s no need to part with the bulk of your precious clothes and accessories just yet! You’ll just want to be ultra strategic when it comes to maximizing the space you do have available, both inside of the closet and within your sleep space as a whole. Below, organizers and designers weigh in with their tips regarding how to best set up your space so that you can neatly tuck away all of those shoes, sweaters, scarves, and more, even if it means thinking a bit outside the box.

Utilize Over The Door Organizers

Make use of the back of your closet door so that you’re truly maximizing every inch of storage space available. “Door racks and door organizers are great solutions to hang things like shoes, hats, and scarves,” says Kenika Williams, the founder of Tidied by K in Atlanta. “You can also maximize vertical space by using your wall in a small bedroom closet,” she adds, noting that hooks are a great place to hang up items like hats, purses, and scarves.

Add Extra Bars Or A Set of Drawers

Perhaps your closet is not only small but also only contains one hanging rod. Hayley Anderson, professional organizer and founder of Meraki Home Organization in Apex, North Carolina, recommends adding additional bars or clothing rod extenders into the closet in order to better layer items. If adding a bar into the closet isn’t feasible, consider placing a smaller set of drawers inside of the closet—Anderson notes that this is an excellent storage solution for workout gear, tank tops, and other similar clothing items.

Hang A Peg Rail

Peg rails are affordable and can be customized to your liking (most are plaid wood, but you can of course jazz yours up with paint for a personal touch). “Hang one right by the door to your bedroom and use it for your most frequently used jackets, hats, and bags,” suggests Margie Kaercher the founder of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa. “We love both a time saver and a space saver!’

Empty Your Closet Of Off-Season Items

A small closet should house just the essentials for a given season. “Relocate any off-season attire like sweaters or swimsuits to a different closet or bin under the bed,” suggests Libby Huffines, professional organizer and founder of Libby and Labels in Dallas.

Incorporate Cabinetry In The Bedroom

Think beyond the closet and determine where else in the bedroom you can introduce some clothing storage. “I like to select a wall in the room and build a full wall of beautiful cabinetry—floor to ceiling, wall to wall,” says Amy Studebaker, owner and principal designer at Amy Studebaker Design in St. Louis. “It creates a wonderful warmth to a room and fabulous details!

Opt For Other Storage-Friendly Bedroom Furniture

If your closet is petite, be mindful about the bedroom furniture you choose. “Select large nightstands with three drawers each,” Studebaker suggests, noting that she prefers designing with oversized nightstands anyway. “Maybe go old school and add a beautiful antique armoire to your room, and add a bench to the end of your bed with hidden storage,” she adds.

Display A Garment Rack

Clothing racks are budget-friendly and great for renters who may not wish to invest in a large, bulky piece of storage furniture. “Not only are they a great solution for additional storage and hanging space, they can also be super stylish and make your bedroom feel like an upscale boutique,” Kaercher says of clothing racks.

Read the original article on Southern Living.