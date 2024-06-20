Slow day at work leads Maryland woman to $150,000 lottery prize

A Maryland woman bought some scratch-off lottery tickets to pass the time during a slow day at work and scored a $150,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

June 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman having a slow day at work at a grocery store bought some lottery tickets to pass the time and scratched off a $150,000 prize.

The Eastern Shore woman told Maryland Lottery officials it was a slow day at work at the Union Latina store on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury so she bought some scratch-off tickets to keep her occupied.

The woman said her first two tickets weren't winners, so she tried her luck with a third and the $150,000 Extreme ticket earned her the $150,000 top prize.

"I thought it was $50, but it read a $150,000 win," the player said. "I thought, 'This can't be real.'"

The winner said the prize money will go into her savings account for the time being.