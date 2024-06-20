Slow day at work leads Maryland woman to $150,000 lottery prize
June 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman having a slow day at work at a grocery store bought some lottery tickets to pass the time and scratched off a $150,000 prize.
The Eastern Shore woman told Maryland Lottery officials it was a slow day at work at the Union Latina store on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury so she bought some scratch-off tickets to keep her occupied.
The woman said her first two tickets weren't winners, so she tried her luck with a third and the $150,000 Extreme ticket earned her the $150,000 top prize.
"I thought it was $50, but it read a $150,000 win," the player said. "I thought, 'This can't be real.'"
The winner said the prize money will go into her savings account for the time being.