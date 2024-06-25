SLO is one of America’s top 10 towns to visit, CNN says. Where did it rank?

San Luis Obispo is one of America’s best towns to visit, according to CNN.

The multinational media network recently shared a list of the top 10 destinations in the United States, as determined by its travel editors.

“These destinations offer loads of personality and plenty to see and do without the elbow-to-elbow crowds of the big tourist cities,” CNN said.

Richmond, Virginia, came in first place, followed by Providence, Rhode Island, and Tacoma, Washington.

San Luis Obispo landed at No. 5 on the list, CNN said, “thanks to (its) gorgeous landscapes, retro West Coast attractions and modern buzz.”

Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

Why is SLO one of America’s best towns to visit?

CNN called San Luis Obispo “pure California perfection.”

“SLO has small-town charm,” CNN contributor Danielle Ames wrote in an article published June 23. “For those in search of the original California dream, this paradise destination — only a short hop from vineyards and Pacific Coast beaches — offers plenty of postcard moments that hark back to classic Golden State tourism.”

In addition to historic landmarks such as Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, the Ah Louis Store and the Sunset Drive-In movie theater, Ames mentions a number of modern-day draws, including Bubblegum Alley and the Madonna Inn.

The Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.

The popular pink hotel is “one of the city’s quirkier classics,” writes Ames, who was a news assistant for The Tribune in 2015 and 2016.

Other attractions include

Mee Heng Low restaurant has been serving up Chinese food in San Luis Obispo for nearly a century.

Local restaurants that earn mentions include:

On a stormy afternoon, a rainbow appears in the distance behind San Luis Obispo's Sunset Drive-In.

What are the top 10 cities to visit in US?

According to CNN, these are the top 10 “great U.S. towns to check out now.”

Richmond, Virginia Providence, Rhode Island Tacoma, Washington Portland, Maine San Luis Obispo Flagstaff, Arizona Macon, Georgia Grand Rapids, Michigan Knoxville, Tennessee Duluth, Minnesota