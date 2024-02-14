These slimming Levi's jeans start at just $31 for Presidents' Day — plus 6 other denim faves, up to 55% off

A good pair of Levi's never goes out of style. Catch them on sale for Presidents' Day! (Amazon)

Extra, extra: Amazon is currently discounting a wide array of Levi's as part of its early Presidents' Day sale — from ultra-flattering classics to jackets and more. You'll find standard and plus sizes, plus short, regular and long lengths all on sale. There are even pairs for as low as $31! But hurry — certain washes and sizes are already selling out, so act fast if you want to take advantage of your favorite style before the holiday is over.

We'll start with our personal faves, the supremely slimming Levi's Shaping Bootcut Jean — currently down to $49, from $70:

Anyone struggling with a bit of a spare tire will love the confidence boost this pair brings. "These jeans are amazing. They hide a fupa like a magician! Crazy flattering," marveled an Amazon reviewer. Sign me up.

Keep on scrolling for our other Levi's picks from the pre-Presidents' Day sale!

“If you are curvy, you will love these!” writes a happy shopper of the classic bootcut Levi’s. “When my husband saw me in the jeans, he said, 'Wow!' As someone in my mid 50s, I don't get many wows these days, so I promptly ordered a second pair. I rarely leave a review, but I love these jeans so much that I wanted to share my experience with others.”

On the lookout for lean, high-waisted jeans to wear with everything? Reduced by nearly half, these Levi’s 721 high-rise skinnies earned accolades by this reviewer: “These jeans are EVERYTHING!! They fit perfectly. I'm 5 ft. 5 in., 198 lbs. and I ordered a 16. VERY nice stretch and they're SUPER comfy. They don't cut into your waist. They DO NOT pack you in and give you that ‘long booty’ look. These jeans show off your curves, hide the tummy and [cinch] the waist!! Off to buy more.”

“I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!” writes an enthusiastic reviewer.

“I am unexpectedly impressed... I have gained 15 pounds and none of my fancy jeans fit me right now. I finally faced the fact that I had to buy new jeans if I wanted to breathe and be sans muffin top while I get back in shape. Well...these are amazing. They fit just like designer jeans, have the perfect amount of thickness and stretch to both lift my currently flabby backside and hide my cellulite,” says a five-star reviewer. And what a price!

"I love how these jeans fit! Finally, I have found a great-looking pair of jeans that sits at my waist and are extremely comfortable!!! Best jeans I’ve purchased in two decades," raved a happy shopper.

"I had a baby a month ago and needed some new jeans," shared a five-star fan. "These jeans are great because they have lower belly support (they come up right to my belly button). They are also fairly stretchy and soft for jeans!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

