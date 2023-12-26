Slime the grime, dust and crumbs away with this incredible cleaning gel — it's down to $8

Everybody knows that nooks and crannies are the worst part of any cleaning job. It can feel almost impossible to extract that stuck-in grime, whether it's besmirching your keyboard or the recesses of your car's air vents. Enter ColorCoral’s magical lemon-scented Universal Cleaning Gel, which is designed to pull out dust and debris from the most annoyingly hard-to-reach recesses of your electronics, appliances and car dashboard. The bestseller boasts over 30,000 rave reviews, and it’s on sale for just $8 (originally $12) in this great post-Christmas sale.

Why is this a good deal?

You can spend a lot of money on specialized cleaners, but this goop is super affordable even when it's not on sale. This discount makes it downright impossible to pass up. At $8 (over 30% off), you might even want to pick a few up as stocking stuffers.

Why do I need this?

This stuff makes cleaning simple: Just smush it against the grime and voilá! Plus, you can use it just about anywhere. Here’s how it works: Simply knead a small piece of the gel into a ball and flatten it against the surface you want to clean. That’s it! Once you pull it away, all the nasties come with it. The stuff is reusable, so keep cleaning away until it turns dark from all the horrors you've been subjecting it to. It even leaves behind a pleasant lemony scent.

What's this cleaning gel made of? Who cares! It'll leave your gnarliest, hardest-to-reach spaces clean and fresh. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers are seriously obsessed with this gel.

“I used this to clean out the little holes on my iPhone 13,” began one former skeptic. “Before I used it, people kept telling me they could barely hear me, and the voice-to-text and audio assistant could never understand what I was saying. I used this product for about three to five minutes, and I didn't expect much from it. To my surprise, it cleared up pretty much all the problems I was having. ... I can't recommend this product enough. It worked way better than I could ever ask for.”

“This gel seems to do the trick to lift dirt, dust and debris off of my dash, my console and my guitars,” said another five-star fan. “It does a great job and doesn't seem to leave any residue for the most part. Sometimes I go to the shop on the way to work and get an everything bagel, which leaves tons of seeds and whatever else they put on those stinking things, all over my car interior. This goo picks it all up quickly. I bought a second one just for guitars.”

“Like a lot of people, I eat at my desk," shared this reviewer. "Crumbs were getting everywhere. Plus, my cat loved to lie on my keyboard if I was using my laptop. It does such a great job of getting fur and crumbs up. So much better than an air can. Must-have for all office desks.”

"I got this to clean the dashboard in my car and it is great. I love it. The downside is that it looks a little icky after use, but that hasn’t stopped me one bit. Would buy again!" raved a fan.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 $450 Save $360 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $57 Save $44 with Prime See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $100 $250 Save $150 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum $395 $570 Save $175 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $160 $275 Save $115 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $141 $345 Save $204 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $83 $100 Save $17 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $25 $66 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Liba Shower Curtain Liner $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $26 $29 Save $3 See at Amazon

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag $23 $25 Save $2 See at Amazon

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator $15 $16 Save $2 with code Copied! Code: 10PETMAS Copied! Code: 10PETMAS See at Amazon