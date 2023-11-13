Slime the grime away with this incredible cleaning gel — just $7 in this early Black Friday deal

Everybody knows that nooks and crannies are the worst part of any cleaning job. It can feel almost impossible to extract that stuck-in grime, whether it's besmirching your keyboard or the recesses of your car's air vents. Enter ColorCoral’s "magical" lemon-scented Universal Cleaning Gel, which is designed to pull out dust and debris from the most annoyingly hard-to-reach recesses of your electronics, appliances and car dashboard. The bestseller boasts over 30,000 rave reviews, and it’s on sale for just $7 (originally $12) in this early Black Friday deal.

Why is this a good early Black Friday deal?

You can spend a lot of money on specialized cleaners, but this pile of goop is super affordable even when it's not on sale, but these double discounts (the early Black Friday sale plus on-page coupon) make it downright impossible to pass up. At $7 (38% off) you might even want to pick a few up as stocking stuffers.

Why do I need this?

This stuff makes cleaning simple: Just smush it against the grime, and voilá. Plus, you can use it just about anywhere. Here’s how it works: Simply knead a small piece of the gel into a ball and flatten it against the surface you want to clean. That’s it! Once you pull it away, all the nasties come with it. The stuff is reusable, so keep cleaning away until it turns dark from all the horrors you've been subjecting it to. It even leaves behind a pleasant lemony scent.

What's this cleaning gel made of? Who cares! It'll leave your gnarliest, hardest-to-reach spaces clean and fresh.

What reviewers say

Tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers are seriously obsessed with this gel.

“I used this to clean out the little holes on my iPhone 13,” began one former skeptic. “Before I used it, people kept telling me they could barely hear me, and the voice-to-text and audio assistant could never understand what I was saying. I used this product for about three to five minutes, and I didn't expect much from it. To my surprise, it cleared up pretty much all the problems I was having. ... I can't recommend this product enough. It worked way better than I could ever ask for.”

“This gel seems to do the trick to lift dirt, dust and debris off of my dash, my console and my guitars,” said another five-star fan. “It does a great job and doesn't seem to leave any residue for the most part. Sometimes I go to the doughnut shop on the way to work and get an everything bagel, which leaves tons of seeds and whatever else they put on those stinking things, all over my car interior. This goo picks it all up quickly. I bought a second one just for guitars.”

“Like a lot of people, I eat at my desk," shared this reviewer. "Crumbs were getting everywhere. Plus, my cat loved to lie on my keyboard if I was using my laptop. It does such a great job of getting fur and crumbs up. So much better than an air can. Must-have for all office desks.”

"I got this to clean the dashboard in my car and it is great. I love it. The downside is that it looks a little icky after use but that hasn’t stopped me one bit. Would buy again!" raved a fan.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189 $249 Save $60 See at Amazon

JBL Tune Wireless Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $129 $200 Save $71 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones $220 $329 Save $109 See at Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Fire TV $190 $270 Save $80 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $291 $450 Save $159 See at Amazon

Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV $380 $520 Save $140 See at Amazon

TCL 65-Inch Fire TV $400 $530 Save $130 See at Amazon

Hisense 65-Inch Smart TV $700 $1,050 Save $350 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router $70 $160 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus $115 $180 Save $65 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $399 $449 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router $90 $140 Save $50 See at Amazon

Wyze Security Camera $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon