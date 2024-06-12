‘Slice of heaven.’ A PA state park is at the heart of this Centre County borough

Editor’s note: This summer, the CDT will take you to some of Centre County’s 35 municipalities in our “Exploring Centre” series. We want to showcase what’s unique about our townships and boroughs, and why you want to visit if you haven’t yet. Where should we explore next? Email us at cdtnewstips@centredaily.com.

Howard Borough at a glance

Population: 659 (as of July 1, 2023 and based on an estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau)

Landmarks: Bald Eagle State Park, Howard Community Park

Where to eat: Brother’s Pizza of Howard, The Kitchen Witch

What else to do there: Go for a hike, camping, water skiing, boat rentals, picnicking, boating, winter sports/recreation

More info: howardborough.com

Located in the eastern half of Centre County, Howard Borough has an abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities for every season.

It’s part of the Bald Eagle Valley, about a half an hour drive from State College, in an area that was settled circa 1770, according to the borough’s website. The first store there was started by H.B. Packer, a brother of Governor William Packer, in 1830.

While the town is perhaps best known for its proximity to Bald Eagle State Park, Howard has much more too — including some Pennsylvania history, friendly faces and some unique dining experiences.

A aerial view over part of Howard Borough looking towards Bald Eagle State Park from the Howard Community Park on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Bald Eagle State Park

Bald Eagle State Park envelops Howard Borough, with a large amount of the park sitting in Howard Township.

“Howard is a beautiful little town and I know that a lot of it is because we’re surrounded by a gorgeous state park,” said Sherri True, a lifelong resident of Howard and former teacher at Howard Elementary School. “I highly recommend any Howard visitors to make their way to Bald Eagle State Park. It’s a true hub for almost every outdoor activity — you could spend a whole week there and still feel like there’s more to explore.”

The state park was created on July 4, 1971, just two years after the Foster Joseph Sayers Dam was constructed in 1969. The dam is named after Foster Joseph Sayers, a private first class in World War II.

At just 19 years old, Sayers served in World War II and killed 12 German soldiers before meeting his own demise at the hands of the Germans later that very day. He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously.

The park is home to an abundance of activities for any season. In the summer, park visitors can rent a pontoon or kayak and spend hours exploring the 1,730-acre Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir.

A man fishes at Bald Eagle State Park as seen from Route 26 on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Fishing is an option for visitors on the lake or along 23 miles of shoreline. Common species, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, are crappie, yellow perch, channel catfish and largemouth and smallmouth bass.

The state park has a beach for those who would like to spend a day in the sun on the sand. It’s also home to 14.5 miles of hiking trails.

The state park is also the site of one of the most unique and beloved fall festivals in Centre County. Hosted by the Howard Volunteer Fire Company, the Punkin Chunkin festival is a free one-day event where catapults, trebuchets and sometimes air cannons launch pumpkins hundreds of feet into the air into Sayers Reservoir.

The event draws local craft and food vendors and hundreds of visitors from across the region.

During the winter, Bald Eagle State Park is a hub for winter recreation activities including sledding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and ice skating.

A aerial view over part of Howard Borough with the fire company and elementary school in the foreground and Bald Eagle State Park in the distance on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

‘A big family’

For Craig Rose, the pastor at Howard Methodist Church, it’s the residents of Howard that make it most special.

“Howard is a great little town but truthfully, the best part about it is the people,” Rose said. “I’m not too sure if I’ve met someone from Howard that I dislike, everyone is very genuine.”

True agreed, and said Howard’s unique geographic position — between a lake and a mountain range — has something to do with the culture.

“I think one of the reasons why the people in this town are like a big family is because of where it’s located,” True said. “It’s in a unique spot and were pretty secluded from the rest of the world here — the people here have had to rely on each other for centuries and it’s brought everyone a bit closer, I think. It’s like a little, secluded slice of heaven for visitors and for those who call this place home.”

The residents of Howard recently gathered for a community cleanup of the Howard Community Park, True said. The park is located directly across Main Street from the Kitchen Witch restaurant.

A book bench in Howard Community Park features bald eagles and the mountains.

The food

While Howard is a small town, it’s home to restaurants that are worth the trip.

One of the two eateries located in Howard is the Kitchen Witch. Located at 337 Walnut St., the Kitchen Witch offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the menu includes an array of sandwiches and hoagies, baked brie, calamari and fried oysters.

“If you’re going to go to Howard you’ve got to check out the Kitchen Witch,” Rose said. “That place has some great food and everyone there is as friendly as you could possibly imagine.”

Also stationed in Howard Borough is a Brother’s Pizza. This pizza joint is located at 102 Main St. and offers subs, salads, Italian dinner specials and 13 different types of pizza, including gluten-free.

The Kitchen Witch on Walnut Street in Howard on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.