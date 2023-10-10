Sleeper Dedicates Its Pink October Campaign to the Beauty of the Female Form

Sleeper has just revealed its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign honoring every body and everybody--a beautiful initiative the Ukrainian label has been doing since 2016.

The Pink October editorial seeks to encourage women to schedule a preventive check at the mammalogist as an act of self-care, as recommended by health experts. Besides, Sleeper is donating up to 10% of sales revenue from its pink styles sold online throughout October to the Charitable Foundation Kvitna, which supports Ukrainian breast cancer patients.

For this year's campaign, the Kyiv-born imprint teamed up with a Ukrainian photographer, Sonya Sem, to capture images representing the female form in all its diversity and worth. "Through this campaign, our goal is to showcase the inherent beauty of the female form and inspire our wonderful women to engage in self-care, self-love and prioritize their health by doing a breast ultrasound," explain Sleeper Co-Founders Asya Varetsa and Kate Zubareva.

Take a look at the campaign in the gallery above and head over to Sleeper's website to support the cause.

